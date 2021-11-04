Niklas Edin, the skip with unfinished business still searching for Olympic glory

(Top photo / thumbnail of Niklas Edin: WCF / Jeffrey Au)

Niklas Edin has won it all in curling… well, nearly.

The Swede is a five-time world champion and has won seven European titles as skip of his rink – but there's one glaring omission: Olympic gold.

In three appearances at the Winter Olympics, Edin has finished – in order – fourth at Vancouver 2010, third at Sochi 2014, and second at PyeongChang 2018.

Does that suggest gold finally lies in store at Beijing 2022 for the charismatic skip based out of Karlstad?

Despite having maintained a high level of performance so consistently for so long, Edin's rink has never quite managed to peak perfectly for the week-and-a-half of Olympic competition.

While there is no doubt Edin wants gold, repeatedly expressing in Swedish interviews that it is a long-term goal, he also acknowledged that his team's legacy in the sport will not rest solely on the Olympic Games.

"Winning an Olympic gold can come down to coincidence when you have a good week," he said to SVT in April. "Winning three straight World Championship golds and five in total can never be a coincidence. Then you are dominant for a very long time. In our sport, we have done something completely unique, which is almost unbeatable."

Edin's rise and setbacks along the way

Like many elite athletes, Edin was inspired the take up sport when he saw it on TV.

The Swede tried curling for the first time after watching it broadcast on television during the Nagano 1998 Winter Olympics, the first time in recent history the sport had been on the schedule (it had last been an Olympic medal event in 1924). That year, Sweden's women's team won bronze.

For Edin, it was a quick rise – by 2004, still aged 18, he had won his first major international title as the skip of Sweden's World Junior Championships winning team, before winning silver the next three years.

The jump to the seniors, too, was successful – culminating in him becoming the first (and only, to date) skip to win five world men's titles.

But it hasn't always been smooth sailing despite all that.

In 2018, it looked like Edin faced a premature end to his curling journey due to spiralling costs after the Swedish Olympic Committee cut his funding for the Olympics.

Speaking to CBC at the time, Edin explained: "We're in between having to stop doing this or just take our chances and probably don't have enough in the bank accounts when we stop our careers."

Injuries have also been a constant issue for Edin, who in May after winning his fifth world championship underwent the 10th operation of his career.

But none of that has stopped the Swede.

Edin not at peak yet

As a skip, Edin is in charge of calling the shots for his team, literally. Skips read the ice during games and set up shots for their teammates.

As Edin explained to Aftonbladet earlier this year, "There is quite a big difference between my role and the others on the team. It's a bit like a goalkeeper in hockey and football, a bit less physically demanding.

"It requires more routine, more cold in the crucial situations. There is a little more hair on the neck in this role and it's a little less physically demanding."

Incredibly, the 36-year-old doesn't even think he has reached the top of his game as a skip yet, despite all the accolades he has racked up already in his career.

"The top usually starts around there for most people in my role," he told Aftonbladet earlier this year. "Up to (the age of) 45 it's probably possible to stay at the top level, after that it depends on motivation and physical status."

Sweden is clearly a curling powerhouse nation to be reckoned with – Edin's triumphs on the world stage while their women's team led by Anna Hasselborg won 2018 Olympic gold.

And for his part, aside from his long-held Olympic dream, Edin always appears to be looking for new challenges.

Ahead of this year's world championships, Team Edin took on Team Hasselborg in a special one-off "Meeting of the Champions" in Jönköping between the country's best men's and best women's teams.

Edin triumphed 6–5 in a close tussle.

"Just enjoy a year off"

While his third consecutive World title was historic, Edin says for he and his rink, they have not yet really stopped to take in what they achieved in World Curling's competition bubble earlier this year in Calgary.

"The focus then was to go for three straight and the fifth overall," he said to Aftonbladet of how he entered 2021 after the pandemic cancelled most bonspiels and major championships last year. "We had time to suck on that sweet for a year.

"Since this is an Olympic season, the Olympic gold is also a very big gold. It's probably only when the Olympic season is over that things will probably sink in, how much we have achieved in the last few years."

Undoubtedly, the lure of Olympic gold is strong, and Edin would dearly love to finally get his hands on it.

He reached the final for the first time at PyeongChang 2018, but a big five-point eighth end for the United States saw gold slip out of Edin's grasp.

"It has been such a big goal for so long," he admitted. "If we win that gold, then I'm happy."

Given his earlier proclamations about only just reaching his peak as a skip, would he retire with gold in Beijing?

"I don't think I will end my career, but I will be completely satisfied and have no demands left after that. That is what is missing.

"Travel around the world, meet everyone I know and just enjoy a year off, I would think."

Olympic gold would certainly further cement Edin among the greatest skips ever to play the game.