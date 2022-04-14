Oklahoma, Utah punch first two tickets to NCAA gymnastics final

The University of Oklahoma and the University of Utah have advanced to the finals of 2022 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships, after finishing one-two during the first of two national semi-finals Thursday afternoon (14 April) inside the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

"I'm really excited to be here again. Making it to the top eight, to me, is a really big win," said Oklahoma coach KJ Kindler. "It's very hard in our sport with the parity that exists across the board. So getting here that was tough, too."

The Sooners topped the standings with a 198.1125, ahead of Utah's 197.7125. The University of Minnesota (197.1125) and the University of Alabama (197.1000).

Kindler's squad comes into the competition as the top-ranked team, but the four-time NCAA champion coach says many in the sport have been focused on other teams as pre-event favourites.

"I'm really, really proud of the whole team and how they did today. I know we're… we're considered an underdog in this meet and we're OK with that position," said Kindler as she cleared her throat. "We're OK with that position. We know that the competition is tough and whoever comes out of this second session, I mean, it's... It's a fight. It's going to be a battle all the way down to the last event. Just really excited to be there again and to have this opportunity again."

The day's opening session featured two gymnasts who competed in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: Jade Carey, the floor exercise gold medallist, who qualified here as an individual competitor, and Utah's Grace McCallum, a member of the silver medal-winning U.S. squad. Carey leads the all-around standings, having earned a 39.650 total.

2020 Olympic all-around champion Sunisa Lee and Olympic team silver medallist Jordan Chiles will compete in the day's second session, scheduled for 5 pm local time. They'll be joined by defending champions the University of Michigan, a red-hot team from the University of Florida that earned a 198.775 two weeks ago in their regional final, Auburn University and the University of Missouri.

2022 Women’s NCAA Gymnastics Championships: Schedule, how to watch

All times local to the event (CDT)

Thursday, 14 April

17:00 – National semi-final II: Florida, Missouri, Auburn, Michigan

Saturday, 16 April

12:00 – National finals

Fans in the United States can watch Thursday’s competitions on ESPN2, while the finals will air live on ABC.