Sarah Voss among victors on final day of Baku Apparatus World Cup

The Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup came to an end in Baku on Sunday (3 April) with Sarah Voss securing her first win at this level.

The German - who wears a unitard in competition including at Tokyo 2020 - took the balance beam final with her execution mark of 8.133 easily the highest on the day in her total of 13.733.

Saturday's uneven bars winner Lorette Charpy was second (12.966) ahead of Ukraine's Daniela Batrona (12.900) whose third place was enough to see her add the beam series title to her uneven bars trophy.

Julia Soares of Brazil won the women's floor with the most difficult routine in the final which yielded a score of 13.433.

While 46-year-old Oksana Chusovitina stole most of the headlines with her vault victory on Saturday, Dorina Boeczoego produced her own age-defying heroics this weekend.

The 30-year-old Hungarian, who went to the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Olympic Games, was second with 13.166 to take the overall series title.

Third place when to Dildora Aripova of Uzbekistan with a 12.866.

Nazar Chepurnyi scores first vault win of the season

The vault title had already gone to Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Artur Davtyan after three consecutive wins, but Nazar Chepurnyi finally made the top step of the podium this season after finishing second to the Armenian on each occasion.

The Ukrainian produced two superbly executed vaults for an average of 15.016, well clear of top qualifier Andrey Medvedev on 14.500.

Medvedev's Israeli teammate, Olympic floor champion Artem Dolgopyat, was third with 14.450

Nariman Kurbanov claimed his second World Cup win of the season in the pommel horse to take the series title.

The Kazakh scored 14.633 with his superior execution winning the day over Matvei Petrov's more difficult routine.

The Albanian was second on 14.466 with France's three-time Olympian Cyril Tommasone eventually awarded third after he successfully appealed that his difficulty score should be 5.9 rather than 5.8.

That took his total to 14.333 ahead of Cypriot Marios Georgiou (14.300).

Joe Fraser claimed a narrow victory in the final event of the weekend, the horizontal bar.

The Briton made the top step of the podium for the first time with a 14.000, just ahead of Australia's Mitchell Morgans (13.966).

Ukraine's parallel bars winner Illia Kovtun was third with a 13.866 ahead of Alexander Myankinin (13.700).

With three previous podium appearances, Israeli gymnast Myankinin secured the overall horizontal bar title.

Baku Apparatus World Cup results - Sunday

Men's vault

1. Nazar Chepurnyi (UKR) 15.016

2. Andrey Medvedev (ISR) 14.500

3. Artem Dolgopyat (ISR) 14.450

Men's pommel horse

1. Nariman Kurbanov (KAZ) 14.633

2. Matvei Petrov (ALB) 14.466

3. Cyril Tommasone (FRA) 14.333

Men's horizontal bar

1. Joe Fraser (GBR) 14.000

2. Mitchell Morgans (AUS) 13.966

3. Illia Kovtun (UKR) 13.866

Women's balance beam

1. Sarah Voss (GER) 13.733

2. Lorette Charpy (FRA) 12.966

3. Daniele Batrona (UKR) 12.900

Women's floor

1. Julia Soares (BRA) 13.433

2. Dorina Boeczoego (HUN) 13.166

3. Dildora Aripova (UZB) 12.866