Sweden's Josefin Taljegård: "Find what makes you special"

Swedish figure skater Josefin Taljegård made more than just a fashion statement on Tuesday (15 February) at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

The 2019 Coupe du Printemps champion donned a unitard for the short program, in contrast to more traditional skating outfits worn by her fellow competitors.

"I just feel very powerful in a unitard, and that's kind of what my program is about - going from being insecure to being actually a powerful woman taking up space in this world," Taljegård told Olympics.com. "So whatever costume made me feel that way, I wanted to skate in."

Sweden's Josefin Taljegard during her short program Picture by 2022 Getty Images

It's part of a message the 26-year-old hopes to send at these Games.

"We all have different types of bodies," said Taljegård. "If you're naturally thin, then that's great for you and I don't want to body shame anyone. But if you're like me and it's difficult to to be thin, I put on muscles easily, then that's totally fine as well. And play to your strengths.

"If people say that you are not thin enough or if you're too old or something - just to prove them wrong - find what makes you special and go for it."

There was disappointment for Sweden's sole representative in the women's singles as she was 26th in the short program, just one place short of making the cut for the free skate.