Triple Grammy winner Olivia Rodrigo reveals Olympic gymnastics childhood dream

Fresh off the back of winning three gongs at last night's 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (3 April), teenage pop star Olivia Rodrigo has revealed she had Olympic dreams when younger.

Collecting her Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album, Rodrigo said: "When I was nine years old, I told my mum I was going to be an Olympic gymnast even though I could barely do a cartwheel.

"She thought I was joking but I was super defensive. So the next week when I told her was going to win a Grammy, she was very supportive, even though I'm sure she thought it was just a little kid pipe dream.

"I want to thank my mum for being supportive of all of my dreams, no matter how crazy. And I want to thank my mum and my dad for being equally as proud of me for winning a Grammy as they were when I learned how to do a back walkover."

Rodrigo, who took the accolade for her album "Sour", also won Best New Artist and Best Pop Solo Performance for her song "Drivers License".

She is not the first celebrity from the entertainment world to have professed their Olympic hopes as a child.

In 2020, Mexican-American film star Salma Hayek revealed that she, too, wanted to make it as an artistic gymnast.

But her father ended her dreams by forbidding her from joining a sports boarding school.