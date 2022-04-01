Action-packed Saturday will determine field for NCAA women's gymnastics championships

Thirty-six teams entered, now 16 remain as the field for the 2022 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships will be determined on Saturday (April 2).

Eight teams will advance from four regional sites: Raleigh, North Carolina; Auburn, Alabama; Norman, Oklahoma; and Seattle, Washington. Competition is scheduled for 5 pm local time in all four and fans in the United States can catch the action on ESPN+.

Four women who represented Team USA at last summer’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are participating this weekend with Olympic all-around gold medallist Sunisa Lee looking to help lift her Auburn Tigers to its first NCAA appearance since 2016 and its sixth overall. Olympic floor champion Jade Carey competes for Oregon State University, while team silver medallists Jordan Chiles is at the University of California at Los Angeles and Grace McCallum represents the University of Utah. Carey's Oregon State Beavers were eliminated in Thursday's second round, but she can still advance to the NCAAs as an individual.

Here are the teams competing in each regional final. The top two teams from each site advance to the NCAA finals.

Raleigh

Michigan

UCLA

Missouri

Iowa

Auburn

Florida

Denver

Auburn

Kentucky

Norman

Oklahoma

Arkansas

Minnesota

California-Berkeley

Seattle

Utah

Stanford

Alabama

Michigan State

The NCAA finals are scheduled for 14 and 16 April in Ft. Worth, Texas.

USA Gymnastics restructuring women’s program leadership

After a months-long search to replace the U.S. women’s high-performance director Tom Forster who stepped down at the end of 2021, USA Gymnastics announced Monday (28 March) that it would be restructuring the position to include three roles: a developmental, strategic and technical lead.

“While in the past USA Gymnastics employed a model that put a single person at the head of the program in a role that was coach, manager, strategist, and leader, it became clear to us that such a model is not realistic or effective in the current environment,” wrote USA Gymnastics’ chief program officer Stefanie Korepin in an email released to media addressed to the U.S. women’s elite community.

First originated in late 1999, the role – then known as national team coordinator – had previously been a single individual from its inception. Bela Karolyi (1999-2000), Martha Karolyi (2001-2016), Valeri Liukin (2017-18) and Forster (2018-21) have previously held the position.

“The drawbacks of the model were clear: in addition to the challenge of finding one person who could be all things to all facets of the program, it created either the perception or reality of one person having total control over the program and National Team athletes,” wrote Korepin. “Such control – whether real or perceived – is not healthy or balanced for athletes or for the sport. Those perceptions also put untenable pressure on a single person.”

The job descriptions for all three roles can be viewed on the USA Gymnastics website.

From the vault…

This week, we look back at the women’s balance beam final from the Athens 2004 Olympic Games. Romania’s Catalina Ponor won the gold medal, the second of the three she collected in Athens. American Carly Patterson was the silver medallist, followed by Romania’s Alexandra Eremia. All three medalists were separated by less than one-tenth of a point.