It's Ruka: snowboard's other Hirano arrives in time for Beijing 2022

No, not that Hirano.

While two-time Olympic silver medallist Ayumu may own bragging rights to the name in the snowboard world, Ruka is cutting into that property - fast.

“I want to be the one to win gold”, Ruka told Olympics.com before going on to become the Lausanne 2020 Youth Olympic Games men’s halfpipe champion.

Hirano said at the time the secret to his rise was plain and simple:

“It’s all about hard work”, the Osaka native told us.

“I didn’t used to be very good but I worked harder than others and improved.

“I live by these words”.

Steady as he goes

The hard certainly work has paid off.

Ruka, unrelated to Ayumu and who turns 20 in March, started riding as a child thanks to his parents who snowboard themselves.

After cruising through the domestic scene, he made his World Cup debut in 2018.

Hirano was an instant hit, netting a pair of silvers en route to finishing runner-up in the overall standings that season which was coupled by the junior world championship.

The teenager has not looked back since.

GettyImages-1363572457 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Off his YOG triumph, Hirano produced his first World Cup victory during the 2020-21 campaign.

He won again in the opener of the Beijing Olympic season, underlining himself as a serious medal contender for what will be his first senior Games appearance.

Ayumu might still remain king of the hill - it is he who captured the overall crown this season - but make no mistake, Ruka is steadily making the climb towards the summit.

The world will discover what he is all about on 9 February, when the halfpipe qualification run begins.