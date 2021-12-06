The adventures of Hirano Ayumu continues with return to snow for Beijing 2022

The pioneer of Japanese snowboarding is still trying go where no man has gone before.

At Tokyo 2020 in 2021, Hirano Ayumu appeared in the skateboarding competition, becoming only the fifth athlete from Japan to feature in both the Olympic Summer and Winter Games.

And just six months on from Tokyo, Hirano will be switching back to snowboarding at Beijing 2022 where, after a silver at the previous two Games, he hopes to capture the elusive gold.

Yet despite the short turnaround due to Tokyo 2020’s postponement, Hirano - already a three-time Olympian at the age of 23 - feels far from pressed to deliver.

“There is not a single day to waste”, Hirano said at a press conference in September, not even a month after the curtains came down on Tokyo 2020.

“But I don’t feel like I’m up against anyone. I feel like this is about challenging myself."

“The last two Olympics, it was more about not being able to lose or having to win. This time, it’s about seeing how far I can go. Compared to the past, I can go at my own pace."

“Of course results are important. But I want to do something only I can do. If the results come on top of that, it would be ideal.”

From the snow to the park

Having been there and done that, it seems like ages ago when Hirano became the Games’ youngest ever snowboarding medallist at 15 years, 74 days (also Japan’s first medal in the sport).

The Niigata Prefecture native followed that up with victory at the 2016 and 2018 Winter X Games before his second Olympic silver in PyeongChang, narrowly missing out on gold as Shaun White who overtook him on the final run.

It was in November that year Hirano announced his decision to make a run at Tokyo 2020 where skateboarding would make its Games debut. Growing up at a skate park owned by his father, skateboarding was as much of a love as snowboarding to Hirano.

In the park event though, he failed to advance to the final after finishing 14th in qualifying, more than 20 points off the pace.

Hirano was nowhere near the podium, but a smile never seemed to leave his face as he plied his sister trade under the scorching Tokyo sun.

“It was a completely different world out there,” he recalled. “I had a view I never had and the experience was like nothing else. I got a huge jolt from the skateboarders.”

A great wall to climb for Hirano

Hirano is fully aware a trip to the top of the podium will not be easy in Beijing.

There are the fellow PyeongChang medallists White and Scotty James, but Hirano’s biggest threat could come from compatriot Totsuka Yuto, whose dominant 2020-21 season has catapulted him to the status of gold-medal favourite.

Hirano though remains unfazed, focusing on doing things his way down the road untravelled. He has two months to figure it all out.

“It’s intense across the board in Japan, everyone is competitive. I really have to push myself,” he said.

“It should be even more competitive than it was at PyeongChang. But I want to do something original, something no one has ever done before.”