Ruka Hirano and Xuetong Cai finish on top at Copper Mountain halfpipe finals

Japanese rider Ruka Hirano captured the men’s snowboarding halfpipe title at the U.S. Grand Prix stop at Copper Mountain, Colorado highlighting his potential for Beijing 2022 success.

The 19-year-old threw down the gauntlet on his opening run moving to the top of the pile with a score of 89.25.

U.S. snowboard legend Shaun White made a promising start to the season’s opener lying in third place after the first run. However, the three-time Olympic gold medalist’s could not improve on his score of 75.50 and was relegated to eighth place at the end of the halfpipe action.

Japan dominate podium

Hirano crashed on his second and third runs and looked on nervously as the rest of the field moved closer to his top score.

Swiss rider Jan Scherrer were among the later bloomers - after two low-scoring rounds - producing the goods on his third and final attempt with 88.50 to clinch the silver medal. Yuto Totsuka (87.75) added to Japan's success on the day rounding out the podium.

The finals were overshadowed by Rabiu Katayama's brutal crash on his second run with his head connecting the pipe's lip. Emergency medical personnel attended to Katayama before he was stretchered away.

Where to next for White?

White was the third best U.S athlete in Copper Mountain with Taylor Gold (87.00) and Chase Josey (85.25) finishing ahead of him in Copper Mountain.

White will be looking to improve on his performance at upcoming halfpipe events on the winter tour to improve his chances of reaching a fifth Winter Olympic Games and a chance to win a fourth gold medal.

can help his chances and hone his skills in this weekend's final round at Copper Mountain. He'll also be aiming to knock off some of the rust in the two upcoming halfpipe events on the winter tour, including the Dew Tour stop from 16-18 December and the U.S. Grand Prix event at Mammoth Mountain, California from 6-8 January at the start of next year.

U.S.snowboarding team will be announced on or before 21 January 2022.

Cai Xuetong leaving the best for last

Cai Xuetong of the People’s Republic of China left the best for last, leapfrogging Japan’s Sena Tomita with a third and final run score of 80.50 to snatch victory.

Tomita took the early lead earning a top score of 76.00 on her first run, with Cai moving into second place with her first attempt before she produced her best in the third round.

Four-time Olympian Queralt Castellet had to work hard for her place on the podium after failing to land clean runs over the first two rounds. She found her rhythm on her third attempt to score 70.50 for the bronze.

Men's podium (halfpipe):

Ruka HIRANO (Japan) - 89.25 Jan SCHERRER (Switzerland) - 88.50 Yuto TOTSUKA (Japan) - 87.75

Women’s podium (halfpipe):