The most asked questions about Shaun White

American Shaun White is a bonafide snowboarding legend.

The 35-year-old halfpipe king is the most accomplished snowboarder in the history of the sport, holding the record for the most Olympic gold medals ever won by one person.

With such success comes notoriety, and with notoriety follows curiosity. To help you get familiar with the Winter Olympic sporting great Olympics.com has gathered some of the most-asked questions about the United States snowboarder and have answered them. For your one-stop guide to everything Shaun White look no further than below.

How many gold Olympic medals does Shaun White have?

The four-time Olympian has three Olympic gold medals.

He won gold in the halfpipe at Turin 2006 and Vancouver 2010.

At Sochi 2014, White finished outside the medals for the very first time, before then returning to win gold at PyeongChang 2018. In addition to his gold medals he is the only athlete to receive two perfect 100 scores during competition.

How old was Shaun White at his first Olympics?

Shaun White was 19 years old when he competed at his first Olympics in Turin, Italy.

Who is Shaun White married to?

Shaun White is not married.

The snowboarder is currently in a relationship with American actress Nina Dobrev, famous for her portrayal of Elena Gilbert in popular television show “The Vampire Diaries."

How did Shaun White and Nina Dobrev meet?

The exact date Dobrev and White got together is unknown; it's believed the two first got together around the beginning of 2020 before then moving in together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Does Shaun white have kids?

Shaun White does not have any children.

When did Shaun White start snowboarding?

White, the youngest of four, first tried snowboarding at the age of six in an attempt to keep up with his older brother Jesse.

How does Shaun White train?

After failing to medal at Sochi 2014, the halfpipe specialist made the decision to reconfigure his traditional training regimen of snowboarding in winter and skating and surfing in summer, in order to be in with the chance of medalling at PyeongChang 2018.

As well as hiring a physical therapist and a trainer to help him get stronger he overhauled his snowboard training. White would do two consecutive days of hard snowboarding before then taking a rest day.

The combination of the two made White a stronger and more explosive snowboarder.

Does Shaun White have siblings?

Shaun White has two siblings: a brother called Jesse and a sister called Kari.

How tall is Shaun White?

Shaun White is 5ft9 (1.75m).

What is Shaun White’s nickname?

Shaun White’s nickname is “The Flying Tomato” courtesy of his once flowing, long red hair.

What college did Shaun White go to?

Shaun White did not go to college.

Does Shaun White skateboard?

White learnt to skateboard from a very young age after following his older brother around skateparks.

For many years the American was as successful a skateboarder as a snowboarder - excelling particularly in vert contests, which most resemble a snowboard halfpipe.

He had intended to compete at Tokyo 2020 where skateboarding made its Olympic debut however, White made the decision to cancel his bid and resume focusing on snowboarding at Beijing 2022 instead.

How many X Games medals does White have?

Shaun White has a total of 23 X Games medals.

He has 15 X Games gold (13 from snowboard disciplines, 2 from skateboard vert), five silver medals and three bronze medals.

Where is Shaun White from?

Shaun White was born September 3, 1986 in San Diego, California, United States.

Will Shaun White compete in 2022?

White confirmed at a USA Media summit on October 19 that he was beginning the process to qualify for the USA snowboard team, with the focus of making it to the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China next February.