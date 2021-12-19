Copper Mountain gold for Kim and Totsuka while Ayumu Hirano makes snowboard history

There are wins for the day and wins for the future.

Yuto Totsuka's victory in the men's halfpipe in the final event of the 2021 Dew Tour Stop in Copper Mountain, Colorado was a huge accomplishment on the day. But teammate Ayumu Hirano's landed triple cork, in a fifth-place finish, changed the game of halfpipe snowboarding in the blink of an eye -- and with just under two months to go before the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

It was a day on the superpipe that also saw perhaps the greatest snowboard history-maker of all-time, Shaun White, now 35 years of age, fall twice and finish well down the field in seventh place while Chloe Kim, the USA's shining hope to repeat gold in the women's halfpipe when the Games start in February, win her first contest of the season.

Hirano makes triple-cork history

Japan’s Totsuka finished atop the podium in the men’s halfpipe with a huge score of 95.50 (ahead of USA's Taylor Gold in second and Ruka Hirano in third), but all the chatter post-event was about the man who finished all the way down in fifth in the men's table. Totsuka’s Japanese teammate, Hirano, fell on his third run but only after making snowboarding history – and sending the Copper Mountain crowd into a frenzy – by landing the first-ever triple cork in snowboard competition history.

It’s a moment in the sport’s progression that could have huge implications on the competition at the upcoming Beijing Olympic Games.

“This is my dream. I’m so happy right now” said the day's winner Totsuka, before smiling when asked about Hirano’s huge leap forward for snowboarding with his frontside triple cork 1440. “This is a crazy thing, but I think I’m going to make it. I think I am.”

Hirano, who finished with silver in the last two Olympic Games and competed in the skateboarding's debut earlier this year at the Tokyo Summer games, is clearly taking aim at a first-ever gold this February.

In a sombre counterpoint to the history-making moment, the legendary Shaun White’s seventh-place finish was drenched in melancholy

Shaun White settles for seventh

White, hands-down the greatest pipe rider in history and chasing a fourth Olympic gold medal, was unable to land on the podium for the second straight week. After breaking a binding on his first run and falling for a second time on run number-two, his score of 82.00 on his third run was only enough to see him finish seventh.

It was a slight improvement on his eighth place finish a week ago at the Grand Prix event (also at Copper Mountain), but there’s still work to do if White wants to defend his halfpipe gold from PyeongChang 2018 in Beijing this February.

Far from the heroic all-or-nothing final run that fans have grown so accustomed to seeing from the aging legend, White seemed content just to finish on his board after struggling in his first two tries.

“It felt amazing to finish this run after getting thrown by that broken binding and it was an uphill battle after that,” said White, clearly relieved to have finished the run on his board after a pair of falls. “I'm just so happy to put one in. thanks to everyone for being here. It’s my last Dew Tour, so thank you all so much. I appreciate you”

Chloe Kim saves best for last

USA’s big Beijing 2022 hope in the women’s snowboard halfpipe, defending Olympic champion Chloe Kim, had to shake off two low-point runs and a pair of rare falls before finally putting together an event-winning run in her third and final attempt in the superpipe on Copper Mountain.

Her huge 96.00 score, with a showstopping pair of 1080s, was enough to see off Spain’s four-time Olympian Queralt Castellet, 32, who landed second in the eight-woman field as she takes aim at her fifth Olympic Games this February with a first medal on her mind.

Xuetong Kai, of the People’s Republic of China, finished third with 89.00 as the quartet of Japanese riders in the pipe – including the Tomita sisters (Sena and Ruki) – surprisingly failed to make the podium.

“We started early and it was still pretty dark,” said the 21-year-old Kim of the conditions on the day which saw several falls, including a hard crash into the lip that forced qualifying winner – and Kim’s fellow American – Maddi Mastro – to pull out of the competition. “But when the sun came out I started to go bigger and faster.

‘Great start’ for USA pipe queen

“But I’m so happy to have landed it and to have won,” added Kim, after sliding to the bottom of the pipe with a huge smile on her face following her all-or-nothing winning run (her first gold medal of the Olympic season). “With the Olympics right around the corner, this is a great way to start the season.”

Whereas Queralt, coached by American two-time Olympic silver-medal winner Danny Kass, played it safe at the end of her final run, Kim put it all on the line. And it paid off big-time.

“I don’t ever want to leave myself in that position again,” Kim laughed about putting her back against the wall with two falls in her first two runs.. “It was horrible!”

More pre-Beijing 2022 halfpipe action is coming up in the U.S. with an event on 8 January on Mammoth Mountain, before a World Cup event in Laax, Switzerland ahead of the Olympic Games which begin on 4 February.