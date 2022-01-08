Americans Anderson, Gerard rule Mammoth slopestyle 

Americans Jamie Anderson and Red Gerard – both defending Olympic champions from PyeongChang 2018 – took top-of-the-podium places on Saturday in the snowboard slopestyle competition of the U.S. Grand Prix World Cup event at Mammoth Mountain, California.

Rescheduled from Friday, a day that saw dangerous and gusty winds bring a total halt to competition, Saturday’s slopestyle action took place in perfect weather and conditions fit for one of the final qualifiers ahead of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games.

Gerard top in men's

Gerard, the 2018 Olympic slopestyle gold-medal winner from Colorado, needed an impressive second run in Mammoth to seal his second World Cup win this season after topping the Dew Tour on his home turf of Copper Mountain last month.

After falling on his first effort, Gerard's solid second go was enough to top a lacklustre men’s slopestyle finals (seeing him bag a score of 82.88) that was led for a large portions by unheralded Dutch boarder Niek van der Velden with a score in the 70s. The compacted two-run format saw several falls and uncharacteristic mistakes on landings from veteran riders.

“I've just wanted to keep up with the contests and get that momentum going and get ready for the Olympics,” said a relieved Gerrard who edged Van der Velden (silver) and Tiarn Collins of New Zealand (bronze) and who is looking a good bet to defend the Olympic gold he won in the Republic of Korea when competition begins in Beijing on 4 February.

“It's been coming down to the final runs for me a lot lately and it's a little nerve-racking,” added the 21-year-old American. “When I went to Olympics four years ago I feel like my brain wasn't fully developed. This time I'm just looking to enjoy it and all we need to do is get America on the podium.”

USA's Anderson back with a bang

Team USA veteran Anderson threw down a switch double 1080 to cap her second run in the women's final.

It was a bold move, and the two-time gold medallist’s impressive 86.32 score forced Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand and Japan’s Kokomo Murase to press their luck in their subsequent runs.

Both the pre-event favourites crashed in the jump sections and the 31-year-old Anderson walked away with the slopestyle gold.

“It’s the first time I’ve landed that trick in a slopestyle run,” Anderson said after the win. “I really just huffed and puffed and prayed – and when I stomped it I was shocked and wondered: ‘did that just happen?’”

“It feels good, especially after falling in my first run,” added the American, who struggled to a seventh-place finish in the Dew Tour event in Copper Mountain last month. “I’m really happy. It feels great to put it down when the pressure is on. I’m happy to be back on top here.”

Sadowski-Synnott finished second with a score of 82.50 and Murase third with 77.94.

Three-time Olympic gold-medal winner Shaun White of the USA will be in action, and hoping to seal his place in the upcoming Beijing Olympic Games, later in the day when the men’s and women’s snowboard halfpipe competition finals cap a busy Saturday in Mammoth.