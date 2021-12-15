From avalanche-buried to Olympic precipice: USA snowboarder Brock Crouch ponders the meaning of life 

It’s the sound that Brock Crouch remembers most.

A crack like summer thunder. A split second later, tons of snow and boulders, broken pieces of the backcountry peaks around Whistler, British Columbia, folded over the talented American snowboarder and ate him alive. As far as he knew it then, his life, at the age of 18, was over.

“It was like a movie,” said Crouch, now 22, still very much alive and chasing an Olympic debut this February. “The whole thing, getting strapped onto a back-board and thrown into a helicopter. I’d been swept down like fifteen to eighteen hundred vertical feet.”

Crouch was buried, without oxygen, for a little over five minutes. The first hand of help that reached him down in his would-be wintry tomb, he bit in a frenzy of pure animal panic.

Down and out of air

He was with friends, fellow snowboarders, and a film crew. “It was the end of April, and so we knew the snow could be heating up and could be moving,” Crouch remembered to Olympics.com, looking back on being dropped off by helicopter on what he thought was on a solid 15-foot cliff.

“I stepped out onto a pretty big cornice and it all just broke from under me,” added Crouch, whose sentences blend one into the next in a mellow speech pattern that marks a distinct X on a map over his home region of Southern California.

He sounded more like a man describing what he’d had for lunch yesterday than a brush with death.

“All these teeth are fake,” he went on, grinning big to show his bottom row of dental implants where his jaw was crushed by his own knee.

The damage was far from just cosmetic. And it was extensive. Crouch broke his back in four places between the lower and middle segments. “Breaks in these kinds of spots usually leave you paralysed,” he said, measuring the heavy weight of his words. “I got a little head damage, but nothing too bad.”

Crouch ruptured his pancreas. The bone between his mouth and nose was destroyed. His injuries were catastrophic. But, in the context of the events of that April day in the Canadian wilderness, he got off easy. He was alive. Whether he’d walk again was still in doubt.

His future in competitive snowboarding, the only future he’d ever really considered, was another matter altogether.

Building back in a hurry

After landing in a Vancouver hospital, Crouch pushed himself with the conspicuous impatience of top athletes facing heavy odds. “I couldn’t leave the hospital until I walked up this flight of stairs,” Crouch recalled of the weeks he spent pushing himself to complete the task with the help of a cane. “After that, the doctors told me it would be like nine to ten months [of recovery], but I was like ‘no way – I’m definitely cutting that down.’”

There was the matter of PTSD, the post-traumatic stress, too. On top of his physical troubles and gym rehab, there were the bad dreams – of being buried alive – and the cold sweat he’d break into when his girlfriend would crack her back. The sound brought him right back to that thunderclap when everything went so wrong.

Seven months later, about three months shy of doctors’ predictions, Crouch was back on his snowboard. But he wasn’t the same young man. There was a change, born of horrendous events, and a sense of profound awareness and gratitude.

“I was buried. More than five minutes,” Crouch said of his resurrection, and his decision to return to the back country that nearly killed him in order to face his fears. “I’m super, super fortunate just to be alive. Just to be here. Most people don’t really have that story to tell. It taught me a lot. for sure.”

It’s among the hardest ways to learn a lesson. But Crouch – gifted and determined from an early age – now knows the value of things. Of everything. Especially the little things. He uses the words grateful and thankful more than most 22-year-olds do. And for good reason.

Raised on Mammoth Mountain, what he calls the “best place ever for a snowboarder to grow up” in the Eastern Sierra of his native California, he was also an accomplished surfer and vert-ramp skateboarder from a young age. When he began entering snowboard competitions barely in his teens, no one was shocked by his incredible ability.

In the world of board sports, prodigies – especially ones with flowing blond hair and cheeky grins – can sometimes push off down the wrong roads. Crouch found himself on one of those blind highways.

Blessing in disguise?

“I kind of got caught up in the whole snowboard scene and maybe, you know, heading down the wrong road,” he said, with a half wink, describing binge drinking at competitions and “partying” a lot. “It [the avalanche] was one of the biggest wake-up calls of my life. Now I just want to live life. Have as much fun as possible every day because you never know when it’s going to be taken from you.

“It’s all so precious and I’m just so thankful to be here,” he added. “I know it sounds weird, but it [the avalanche] I just take it as a positive thing.”

In his hospital bed, Crouch saw a quote plastered on a wall, one meant to aid in recovery and to light the way for patients with dimming hope. Live for today because yesterday is already over and tomorrow may never come.

Crouch had the words tattooed on his arm, not too far from an image of the mountain range that almost ended his life. The words now work as his mantra while he builds back and takes aim at even brighter tomorrows.

“To represent the U.S. in China would be a huge goal of mine,” Crouch said, thinking ahead to what would be his first Olympic Games after just barely missing out on PyeongChang 2018. “To be an Olympian, that would be insane.”

The 2021/22 winter season is in its early stages, with the first Dew Tour stop coming up in Copper Mountain, Colorado (16-19 December). “After that it’s kind of non-stop.”

Beijing ambitions and slopestyle panache

The Olympic Games, which run from 4-20 February, is only one of the goals Crouch has set for himself, while always keeping perspective on living in the moment in a life defined by high-risk shoots, international competition and the ragged, untamed edges of daredevilry.

Crouch had many choices to make early in life. He could – and still might one day – represent the U.S. in an Olympic surfing event. Skateboarding, too. Why not? But age 11 was when snowboarding, and the slopestyle discipline in particular, became his main priority.

“I can get really caught up in one thing,” he laughed.

Slopestyle, a highly creative discipline where riders navigate rails and jumps and carve a line in the mountain, became Crouch’s focus. “You never really know what a course is going to look like until you’re on it,” he said, always eager to mash the creativity and flow of surfing and skateboarding and snowboarding into one linked-up hybrid. “When I’m at the top of a slopestyle course I’m just trying to make it look as fun as possible and try to make it look flowy.”

The Olympics, only having become a possibility for snowboarders back in 1998 at the Nagano Games, was never really high on Crouch’s list of priorities growing up. He preferred competitions like the X Games and Dew Tour, where snowboarding, and board sports in general, ruled the roost. But even with all his creativity and devotion to the artistic elements of his sport, he’s a competitive man.

He admits to liking the notion of podiums and medals.

Early Olympic influencers

Crouch’s father was good friends with snowboard legend Dave Downing and his wife Shannon Dunn-Downing, who, at those 1998 Games – a year before Crouch was born – won an historic Olympic snowboarding bronze.

“I remember watching her when I was really young and talking to her when I was like six or seven and seeing her medals [she also won two X Games golds],” Crouch said of his early initiation into the possibilities of the Olympics in his board sports world.

He also remembers watching “like, one of my best friends, Red [Shaun White], winning gold on his final run in PyeongChang in 2018 from a bar, late at night somewhere in Europe, staying up for the live broadcast many time zones away in South Korea. “I’ll never forget that. It’s all part of a cool history and I’m grateful to get a chance to be a part of it too.”

The possibilities unfolding before Crouch, Olympic glory included, seem somehow infinite. And each one represents another something to be grateful for – and another moment to cherish.

“This time I’m really focussed [on going to the Olympics],” he said, his fresh perspective pushing him on like a firm wind. “I’m just wanting it a little more [than last time]. I’m so glad to have another run at it.

“It was really close to all going away,” added Crouch, near-dead and all-the-way buried just those few years ago. “You never know when it’s all going to be swept from under your feet so I’m just trying to stay in tune and have as much fun as I can. When I’m having fun, that’s when I’m snowboarding my best.”