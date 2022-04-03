Kobayashi Ryoyu enjoying home comforts after stellar campaign

Kobayashi Ryoyu is a man of few words.

But the Olympic champion ski jumper spoke like a true athlete when asked how he would spend the off-season he has been longing for.

"I'm looking forward to some golf right now," Kobayashi said during a press conference on Sunday (3 April). "I already had ramen."

The 25-year-old is back in Japan for the first time in five months after a dream season in which he won his first Olympic gold in the normal hill at Beijing 2022 and then, last weekend, lifted the overall World Cup title.

Kobayashi - who also won silver in the large hill - is Japan's first ski jumping gold medallist for 24 years.

His second overall World Cup triumph, coming three years after his first, made him the 12th man to claim multiple titles.

Kobayashi Ryoyu kisses the overall World Cup crystal goble Picture by 2022 Getty Images

While Kobayashi is not normally one to boast, even he had to give himself a pat on the back for the dominant campaign he had.

When asked for his opinion on the season, the soft-spoken Iwate Prefecture native said, "I'd have to say it's close to a 100 out of a 100. I wanted to win a medal and it’s what I prepared for all along. But never did I think I’d bring home both a gold and a silver so I’m very happy.

"All in all, there were some ups and downs this season but I managed to stay in the top 10 throughout so I'm pleased with how things turned out."

Kobayashi received a hero's welcome on Tuesday and admitted he was "flattered" by the attention from fans.

While he finished a comfortable 106 points ahead of Germany's Karl Geiger on the table, the two-time Olympian admitted the past year wasn't all rosy.

"Being honest, it was difficult at times so I’m glad things turned out the way they did," said Kobayashi, who was seventh in the normal hill at PyeongChang 2018.

"There was pressure and some frustration I had a hard time dealing with. I think it's the same for everyone but the Olympics is special, it’s a massive goal.

"The frustration came when things weren’t going like I imagined. The Olympics is once every four years and the overall title is something I felt compelled to defend. I can’t say which is more important.

"I worked hard to make sure I can land the big jump since last fall and I think it all came together."

Kobayashi plans to take it easy until May when training camp resumes.

He is focused on increasing his sport's popularity in Japan, and very much looking forward to next season's World Cup event in Sapporo.

"I’ve got a long way to go to accomplish what I want to accomplish. I really want to get the domestic competitions going in Japan and I’m not there yet.

"My focus will be on that first win of next season and I’d be thrilled if it came in Sapporo."