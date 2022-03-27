Kobayashi Ryoyu secures 2021/2022 World Cup title at final event

Kobayashi Ryoyu of Japan has wrapped up a triumphal season by winning his second overall World Cup title in ski jumping on Sunday (27 March) in Planica, Slovenia.

The Beijing 2022 Normal Hill champion, who had a 89-point lead over Karl Geiger of Germany ahead of the final event, needed to finish in the top 20 to officially secure the big globe for the second time in his career, three years after dominating the 2018-2019 season.

25-year-old Kobayashi finished eighth in the HS240 event on the Lealnica hill jumping 235.5m and 230.5m for a total 423.7 points.

The Japanese flyer ended with 1,621 points in the general standing, 106 more than Geiger, who came in 16th place today.

Beijing 2022 gold medallist Marius Lindvik took his fourth win of the season as he topped the rankings today with 455.1 points, after jumping 241.5 and 232.5m.

Kobayashi's compatriot Sato Yukiya was second, while home favourite Peter Prevc completed the podium.

World Cup men's event HS240 in Planica, Slovenia - Results

Marius Lindvik (NOR) 455.1 points

Yukiya Sato (JAP) 446.8 points

Peter Prevc (SLO) 438.6 points

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup - Overall standings

Ryoyu Kobayashi (JPN): 1,621 points

Karl Geiger (GER): 1,515 points

Marius Lindvik (NOR): 1,231 points