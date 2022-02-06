Medals update: Kobayashi Ryoyu soars to gold in Beijing 2022 men's normal hill individual ski jumping final

Japan's Kobayashi Ryoyu has triumphed in the men's normal hill ski jumping final with a score of 275 points. Under the cloak of darkness in the Zhangjiakou National Ski Jumping Centre, the pre-Games favourite registered jumps of 145.4m and 129.6m to take gold and end his country's 50-year wait - since Kasaya Yukio at Sapporo 1972 - for an Olympic normal hill ski jumping champion.

With celebrated names such as Germany's Karl Geiger and Austria's Stefan Kraft failing to challenge for the medal positions, it was Austrian athlete Manuel Fettner who provided the stiffest challenge to Kobayashi with 270.8 points after both jumps. The bronze medal went to Poland's Dawid Kubacki, who finished on 265.9 points.

More to follow...