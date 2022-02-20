Ski Jumping men's normal hill individual - Featuring Kobayashi Ryoyu - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics review and highlights

Kobayashi Ryoyu ended Japan's 50-year wait for a medal in the men's normal hill individual event, as challenges from famous jumpers like Karl Geiger and Stefan Kraft failed to materialise.

Kobayashi Ryoyu called his two jumps "perfect". He registered 275 points, landing jumps of 145.4m and 129.6m. His gold is the first in the event by a Japanese athlete since Kasaya Yukio's victory at Sapporo 1972. Celebrated jumpers Karl Geiger of Germany and Stefan Kraft of Austria both failed to trouble the podium. That left the way open for Austria’s Manuel Fettner to take silver and Poland's Dawid Kubacki the bronze.

