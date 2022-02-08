Kobayashi Ryoyu: Inspiring the next generation

Kobayashi Ryoyo can't answer all the messages because there are simply too many of them.

The Japanese ski jumper became Japan's first gold medallist at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games when he topped the podium on the normal hill on Sunday 6 February.

And the reaction back home in Japan has been incredible: YouTubers with huge followings, the Prime Minister, celebrities, everybody seems to be a Kobayashi fan.

"I’m very happy to receive all the support and the delightful reactions," he said at a Japanese Olympic Committee press conference on Tuesday 8 February.

Asked how it felt to win Olympic gold compared to all his World Cup success he said:

"Olympics is the top of the sports, the reaction was very big."

"Those who support me all the time sent congratulatory messages, but I haven't yet been able to answer everyone," he continued.

"My surprise was that Kojima Ruriko (a Japanese popular celebrity) cheered me on Twitter. It pleased me a lot."

Kojima is a TV personality, and it was clear that she was watching along as Kobayashi flew to gold in Beijing.

"Congratulations 😭😭😭 The best in the world! !! !!" She Tweeted, with a screen grab of a beaming Kobayashi, Japan's newest national Olympic hero.

Kobayashi wows Japan

Kobayashi won Japan's first normal hill gold in 50 years, the 25-year-old lived up to the hype and delivered under all the pressure, bringing his best from the World Cup to the Olympic stage.

He became the first from his country to win the event since Yukio Kasaya in 1972.

On a windy day at the National Ski Jumping Centre in Zhangjiakou Kobayashi jumped last in a dramatic finale, clearing 99.5 meters (326 feet) with a grace and poise that helped him post 129.6 points and claim gold ahead of Austria’s Manuel Fettner and Poland’s Dawid Kubacki.

Luck was on his side too as the swirling wind died down just when Kobayashi's turn to jump came.

"When it was my turn, the wind was calm," he said, "but basically, I do not care about wind conditions. I concentrate on my performance."

Asked how difficult it is to go from World Cup wins to the Olympic podium he said:

"To win at the World Cup it's necessary to be so consistent, I am amazed at many people like Kamil (Stoch), for example, to continuously reign for the last decade, even though the equipment has changed."

Stoch finished sixth on Sunday, off the Olympic podium but was still upbeat about it. Asked how he managed to top such a stacked field the gold medalilst said:

"For the Olympics, being in the best condition, having the luck to perhaps get a good wind condition at the exact time on the day."

"It's very difficult to be a number one among 50 competitors."

Kobayashi: Inspiring a new generation of ski jumpers

Kobayashi has talked about bringing ski jumping to a wider audience at home in Japan and with his Olympic gold medal has managed to do just that.

He wants to inspire a brand new generation of ski jumpers.

"Although it may still be difficult (due to COVID), I want to see many people watching ski jumping competitions in Okura (Sapporo, Hokkaido). I want to see many more children jumping."

And Kobayashi isn't finished yet: He still has the large hill competition and the team event coming up, and was just off another Olympic medal when Japan finished fourth in the mixed teams.

So is he feeling confident with the large hill competition coming up?

"Yes. I can only say I'm excited."

And his competitors won't be happy to hear that he's actually even more comfortable and confident on the big hill.

"I prefer large (hills) because I enjoy flying further."

So what's the aim?

"I hope I can get another medal."

And the future?

"I have not yet won at the World Championships. There are still many jump platforms in the world I have never experienced. I am excited for many things."

Asked if he's going to hang the medal around his legendary coach Kasai Noriaki's neck?

"For sure, I will do that."

Ryoyu Kobayashi Olympic schedule Beijing 2022: When is Kobayashi jumping next?

Japan's ski jump sensation is flying high and he isn't finished with these Olympic Winter Games yet. Here's a schedule of events that the normal hill gold medallist will compete in next:

11 February

17:45 - 18:30 - Men's Large Hill Individual Trial Round for Qualification

19:00 - 20:06 - Men's Large Hill Individual Qualification Round

12 February

18:00 - 18:35 - Men's Large Hill Individual Trial Round for Competition

19:00 - 19:45 - Men's Large Hill Individual 1st Round

20:00 - 20:33 - Men's Large Hill Individual Final Round

14 February

18:10 - 18:49 - Men's Team Trial Round for Competition

19:00 - 19:51 - Men's Team 1st Round

20:06 - 20:42 - Men's Team Final Round

FULL SCHEDULE: Beijing 2022 Ski Jumping Schedule