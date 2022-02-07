Ski Jumping at Beijing 2022: Full schedule of Olympic Winter Games competition and where to watch

A maximum of 105 ski jumping athletes - 65 men and 40 women - are competing at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The athletes seemingly defy gravity as they glide through the air at the 164 metre-long National Ski Jumping Centre in Zhangjiakou - the first permanent ski jumping course in the world, and a stunning venue nestled in the mountains of Hebei province.

The purpose built facility, known as "Snow Ruyi" is overlooked by the Great Wall of China, and many of the competitions take place at night, lit spectacularly.

The ski jumping at Beijing 2022 is underway, with events taking place from 5 February to 14 February 2022. Kobayashi Ryoyu won the men's Normal Hill Individual competition and Slovenia's Ursa Bogataj won the women's Normal Hill Individual gold medal, both on Sunday 6 February.

Ski jumping competition schedule at Beijing 2022

Venue: National Ski Jumping Centre, Zhangjiakou

(All times are in local time, UTC+8)

5 February

13:15 - 14:00 - Men's Normal Hill Individual Trial Round for Qualification

14:20 - 15:26 - Men's Normal Hill Individual Qualification Round

17:45 - 18:15 - Women's Normal Hill Individual Trial Round for Competition

18:45 - 19:20 - Women's Normal Hill Individual 1st Round

19:35 - 20:08 - Women's Normal Hill Individual Final Round

6 February

18:00 - 18:35 - Men's Normal Hill Individual Trial Round for Competition

19:00 - 19:45 - Men's Normal Hill Individual 1st Round

20:00 - 20:33 - Men's Normal Hill Individual Final Round

7 February

18:28 - 19:07 - Mixed Team Trial Round for Competition

19:45 - 20:36 - Mixed Team 1st Round

20:51 - 21:27 - Mixed Team Final Round

11 February

17:45 - 18:30 - Men's Large Hill Individual Trial Round for Qualification

19:00 - 20:06 - Men's Large Hill Individual Qualification Round

12 February

18:00 - 18:35 - Men's Large Hill Individual Trial Round for Competition

19:00 - 19:45 - Men's Large Hill Individual 1st Round

20:00 - 20:33 - Men's Large Hill Individual Final Round

14 February

18:10 - 18:49 - Men's Team Trial Round for Competition

19:00 - 19:51 - Men's Team 1st Round

20:06 - 20:42 - Men's Team Final Round

How to watch ski jumping at Beijing 2022

