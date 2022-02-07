Ski Jumping at Beijing 2022: Full schedule of Olympic Winter Games competition and where to watch
The Zhangjiakou mountain region is hosting ski jumpers at the Beijing 2022 Olympics. Here's the list of when and where to watch.
A maximum of 105 ski jumping athletes - 65 men and 40 women - are competing at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.
The athletes seemingly defy gravity as they glide through the air at the 164 metre-long National Ski Jumping Centre in Zhangjiakou - the first permanent ski jumping course in the world, and a stunning venue nestled in the mountains of Hebei province.
The purpose built facility, known as "Snow Ruyi" is overlooked by the Great Wall of China, and many of the competitions take place at night, lit spectacularly.
The ski jumping at Beijing 2022 is underway, with events taking place from 5 February to 14 February 2022. Kobayashi Ryoyu won the men's Normal Hill Individual competition and Slovenia's Ursa Bogataj won the women's Normal Hill Individual gold medal, both on Sunday 6 February.
Read on to find out the full schedule of events and the best way to watch the action.
Ski jumping competition schedule at Beijing 2022
Venue: National Ski Jumping Centre, Zhangjiakou
(All times are in local time, UTC+8)
5 February
13:15 - 14:00 - Men's Normal Hill Individual Trial Round for Qualification
14:20 - 15:26 - Men's Normal Hill Individual Qualification Round
17:45 - 18:15 - Women's Normal Hill Individual Trial Round for Competition
18:45 - 19:20 - Women's Normal Hill Individual 1st Round
19:35 - 20:08 - Women's Normal Hill Individual Final Round
6 February
18:00 - 18:35 - Men's Normal Hill Individual Trial Round for Competition
19:00 - 19:45 - Men's Normal Hill Individual 1st Round
20:00 - 20:33 - Men's Normal Hill Individual Final Round
7 February
18:28 - 19:07 - Mixed Team Trial Round for Competition
19:45 - 20:36 - Mixed Team 1st Round
20:51 - 21:27 - Mixed Team Final Round
11 February
17:45 - 18:30 - Men's Large Hill Individual Trial Round for Qualification
19:00 - 20:06 - Men's Large Hill Individual Qualification Round
12 February
18:00 - 18:35 - Men's Large Hill Individual Trial Round for Competition
19:00 - 19:45 - Men's Large Hill Individual 1st Round
20:00 - 20:33 - Men's Large Hill Individual Final Round
14 February
18:10 - 18:49 - Men's Team Trial Round for Competition
19:00 - 19:51 - Men's Team 1st Round
20:06 - 20:42 - Men's Team Final Round
How to watch ski jumping at Beijing 2022
