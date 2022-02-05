Medals update: Ursa Bogataj soars to women's ski jumping Normal Hill individual gold at Beijing 2022 

Slovenia's Ursa Bogataj held her nerve in a thrilling ski jumping Normal Hill competition to be crowned the Beijing 2022 Olympic champion.

The 26-year-old was in second place prior to her final jump as Germany's Katharina Althaus led the standings. However, a breathtaking final leap saw the Slovenian move into the lead on 239 points, with Althaus unable to match her and settling for the silver medal (236.8 points).

It was double joy for Slovenia on the day, as Bogataj's compatriot Nika Kriznar completed the podium, with Japanese ski jumping legend Takanashi Sara finishing just outside the medal positions in fourth.

More to follow...