Up, up and away: Kobayashi Ryoyu taking off big-time to Beijing 2022

Kobayashi Ryoyu, for the most part, is a man of few words who lets his game do the talking.

But less than two months to go to the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, the 25-year-old is speaking up, loud, about his medal ambitions and hopes for the future.

“I want to stay competitive for years," Kobayashi said in a recent interview with Sportiva magazine, indicating that he had the gold medal at the 2030 Games as a target.

"I’m not sure how long I want to keep competing but I enjoy jumping and that is something I want to continue."

“Winning a medal at the Beijing Olympics will be a springboard for all this and I would love to find out what happens to ski jumping in Japan if I win gold. I’m looking forward to trying.”

AP21084582499625 Picture by Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Japanese jumper born to fly

Don’t let the soft boyish looks fool you, Kobayashi is every bit the warrior you’d expect a potential Olympic medalist to be.

The 25-year-old from Iwate Prefecture made his Games debut at PyeongChang 2018, finishing a Japan-best seventh in the normal hill and 10th in the large.

At the time, he was still in the shadow of his older brother Junshiro who also went to PyeongChang (31st NH, 24th LH). Ryoyu’s older sister Yuka and younger brother Tatsunao are competitive jumpers as well.

Having been in the family business of ski jumping since the age of five, Ryoyu is rarely fazed by anything that comes with the sport.

Yet the grandest of stages known as the Olympic Games even had the natural born flyer in awe.

“It was unlike any World Cup and it was fun,” Kobayashi recalled.

“But I felt like I was miles away off the competition. I was in top form but still finished seventh and 10th.

“Looking back, I wasn’t near the highest level in the world technically. I have a long way to go. The lack of experience really showed, I think.”

AP21050590173778 Picture by Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

However, the season following PyeongChang, Kobayashi blossomed like the Japanese cherries in the spring.

The talent that caught the eye of legend and eight-time Olympian Kasai Noriaki - who lured him to his corporate team out of high school - finally bore fruit.

In the World Cup opener in Wisla, Poland, he produced his first podium finish, and the week after his first victory before the onslaught began.

That season in capturing the overall crown, Kobayashi would go on to grab 13 wins and reach the podium 21 times.

Both rank the second most-ever behind Peter Prevc’s untouchable feat from the 2015-16 campaign of 15 wins and 22 trips to the podium.

In March 2019, Kobayashi recorded this jump, said to be the second longest in history at 252 metres:

Man on a mission

Since that landmark year, Kobayashi has been a steady contender on the World Cup circuit.

In the Beijing Olympic season, he broke Hagiwara Kenji and Watabe Akito’s World Cup career record of 20 victories with plenty of competitions still left on the calendar.

Kobayashi, though, believes he won’t receive true recognition until he strikes gold at a Games, which could very well happen this winter season.

“The reality is nobody pays attention to you if you don’t win at the Olympics,” he said.

“My first Olympics that I can remember is Vancouver 2010 where Simon Ammann dominated. I didn’t even know about the World Cup back then and I’m sure there are kids out there who are like that.

“Even the kids into ski jumping, they know the Olympics is a massive event but they don’t remember what happened.

“But if a Japanese wins a medal, that will surely change. The future of ski jumping in Japan hangs on a medal which is why I want to win one - and I’m in a position where I can.

"It feels great to win at the World Cup but it must be even better to medal at the Games. I want to produce an incredible performance, an incredible jump and have a blast doing it."