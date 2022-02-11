Shaun White: Excitement builds around the three-time gold medallist's "last dance"

The "last dance" is here.

Shaun White is preparing to compete in the finals of the men's snowboard halfpipe at the Winter Olympics for the last time of his career.

Fans from around the world shared their excitement in witnessing history as an Olympic legend writes his final chapter at the Games. But first, let's hear from a fellow action sports superstar.

Tony Hawk to White: 'Keep riding and do it for fun'

Skateboard legend Tony Hawk answered questions from Olympics.com on a group interview earlier today to talk about White’s final ride and to give his advice for him after his final competitive run.

"I’ll be watching Shaun White tonight. I have plans with my daughter, but I’m hoping to catch the live stream, you know maybe watching on my phone [gestures to his hip, like he’ll be watching under the table].

"My advice to him [Shaun White] when it’s all over would be: keep riding. But do it for fun. Do it for yourself. That’s what fuels you. It’s not about winning. It’s about that extension of yourself and that outlet. I sent him a video message recently alluding to this very thing.

"I’m living proof of maybe how far you can take it – and to what age. I just think for his own sanity, he needs to keep riding his snowboard. Don’t just hang it up.

"And if he wants to get back into skateboarding, he knows where to find me [Shaun White made a bid to make the Tokyo Games in skateboarding]."