Shaun White in snowboard halfpipe final at Beijing 2022 - Latest

Shaun White said at the start of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics that this would be his last ever competitive snowboard event.

The American was thrilled to have reached the men's halfpipe final, which begins at 09:30 China Standard Time on Friday 11th February (17:30 on Thursday 10th February in Los Angeles).

The skies are clear at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou for the final, with temperatures of -12c which is milder than on several of the practice days.

Three-time gold medallist and defending champion White claimed fourth place in the halfpipe qualifiers on 9 February with a best score of 86.25, paving the way for another assault on the Olympic podium at the age of 35.

We'll be covering White's final the event right here shortly. Refresh for more. Check out our Live Blog Updates for all the sport from Beijing 2022.

And while waiting for the action to start, you can listen to our podcast with White from here in China.

Shaun White Beijing 2022 Skateboard Final Schedule, 11 February

The final begins at 09:30 China Standard Time on Friday 11th February (17:30 on Thursday 10th February in Los Angeles).

Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 1

9:30 - 9:55 (Beijing time)

Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 2

9:57 - 10:22 (Beijing time)

Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 3

10:24 - 10:49 (Beijing time)

Where to watch Shaun White compete

From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partners