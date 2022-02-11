Shaun White ended his incredible snowboard career with an impressive performance in the men's halfpipe final at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The three-time gold medallist and defending champion finished fourth at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, behind new Olympic champion Hirano Ayumu (Japan), silver medallist Scotty James (Australia), and Switzerland's Jan Scherrer.

White opened with a score of 72.0 in his first run on Friday (11 February) and followed it up with an impressive second run, including a 14, and back-to-back 1260s for a score of 85.

The American, who was seeking another medal at his fifth Olympics, knew he needed to improve on his score in this final run to have any chance of standing on the podium.

But White's final competitive snowboard event ended with a fall.

More to follow, including reaction from White.

Don't forget you can listen to our podcast with White from here in China. Check out our Live Blog Updates for all the sport from Beijing 2022.