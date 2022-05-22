SEA Games in 2022: Day ten 22 May - as it happened - Vietnam reclaim men's football gold with 1-0 victory over Thailand

Day ten, Sunday 22 May is the SEA Games 2021 (Postponed to 2022) grand finale with over 60 gold medal finals on show.

All times local in Hanoi.

SEA Games 2022 Live Streams: 21 May

Here's the official event YouTube page, keep an eye here for streams of different events throughout the day.

The men's football final between hosts Vietnam and Thailand is here:

9pm - Men's football: Vietnam reclaim gold!

Gold for the hosts who win thanks to another late goal after an inspired substitution, coach Park Hang-seo has done it again, they'll put a statue of him outside the My Dinh stadium yet.

Thailand take home silver.

8:40 - Goooool... Vietnam 1-0 Thailand

Vietnam make the breakthrough late on, a goal that takes them some seven minutes from a second straight SEA Games title.

Tai Phan Tuan whips in a cross from the left which is met by a powerful leap and header from the unmarked Dung Nham Manh who's a quite a bit out but still manages to get enough neck on it to send it flying in off the underside of the crossbar.

A goal that could be worth gold.

8:20pm - Men's football: Indonesia win men's bronze medal

What a day for Indonesia who have won men's basketball, volleyball, and two golds in badminton too.

Add men's football bronze to the stack after they overcome Malaysia 4-3 on penalties after it finished 1-1 after 120 minutes of football.

8pm - Men's basketball: Indonesia stun Philippines

It's the upset of the 31st SEA Games, Indonesia defeat the Gilas Pilipinas to take gold, ending the Philippines' 13-year reign.

Indonesia won the final 85-81 to claim a first ever SEA Games men's basketball gold.

Indonesia finished the round robin tournament with a 6-0 record, the Philippines take home silver and not gold for the first time since 1989.

7:45pm - Men's football final: Vietnam 0-0 Thailand

Deadlock in the My Dinh stadium, Vietnam have probably had the better of it, some nice passages of play and threatened more.

45 minutes more to come! Live stream above.

7pm - Men's football: Vietnam-Thailand final live stream

The hosts' banner event is on as the men's U23 football team takes on Thailand for gold.

Here's a preview and the live stream is above.

6:30pm - Women's volleyball - Thailand win gold

The Thai volleyball dynasty continues as they reclaim the women's crown defeating Vietnam in straight sets: 25–20, 25–14, 25–14.

This is a 13th-straight SEA Games title, a record that reaches all the way back to 1995.

It's a Thai team that doesn't feature the likes of iconic captain Pleumjit Thinkaow or Nootsara Tomokom, but this next generation looks just as good!

6:05pm - Badminton: Kunlavut Vitidsarn stuns Loh Kean Yew to clinch gold in straight sets!

Vitidsarn won the second set 21-13 to wrap up match and tournament, he took it in straight games 21-13, 21-13 against a tired looking Loh who came straight from representing Singapore at the Thomas Cup in Bangkok to Hanoi.

But the Singaporean wasn't making any excuses:

"He dealt better with that tiredness than me," Loh said after the match.

That's the second gold medal in Hanoi for the three-time junior world champion, who had already claimed the men's team title.

Reigning world champion Loh has to settle for silver again after finishing runner-up to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia two years ago in the Philippines.

5:50pm - Badminton: Kunlavut Vitidsarn leading Loh Kean Yew

The young Thai riser is showing no fear at all of the reigning world champ, he's leading by one game 21-13, and is 11-6 up at the break in the second.

Loh flicks one over the net and suddenly it's 13-8 to Vitidsarn, then long from Loh, 14-8.

5:30pm - Badminton: Kunlavut Vitidsarn takes first set

The men's singles final is set to be a thriller. Vitidsarn just won the first set 21-13.

Vitidsarn is maturing into a fine player after an impressive junior career, and won his first World Tour tournament this year, he's playing brilliantly here.

Game on.

5:10pm - Badminton: Loh Kean Yew live stream

Singapore's world champion Loh Kean Yew is on court and after his maiden SEA Games gold against Thailand's 21-year-old Kunlavut Vidisarn.

Live stream here:

5:05pm - Boxing: Eumir Marcial wins another SEA Games gold

Filipino boxer Eumir Marcial defends his 69kg-75kg middleweight title after defeating East Timor's Delio Mouzinho.

Marcial is a Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist and just won his fourth straight SEA Games gold stretching back to Singapore 2015.

Earlier fellow Filipino and Olympic medallist Nesthy Petecio took bronze in the women's lightweight class to add to her previous four medals (three silvers and one gold) from the SEA Games.

5pm - Women's volleyball final live stream: Thailand-Vietnam

The women's final is up next, Thailand are out to defend the title they've won at every SEA Games since 1995.

The hosts Vietnam have had a strong tournament though, can local support carry them to victory?

Watch the live stream here:

4:45pm - Men's volleyball: Gold for Indonesia

Indonesia retained their SEA Games gold medal with a 3-0 victory over hosts Vietnam, winning 25-22, 25-18, 25-15.

The Indonesians quietened a thousands-strong Vietnamese crowd at the Quang Ninh Gymnasium, never really giving their opponents a look in.

4:30pm - Tennis men's singles: Gold and silver for Vietnam, podium for Laos!

Vietnam's top seed Ly Hoang Nam defeated Trinh Linh Giang in straight sets to take gold in the Bac Ninh Hanaka stadium here.

And there was a bronze medal each for Laos hitter Mick Lescure Sadettan, and Yuttana Charoenphon from Thailand.

Men's singles:



🥇 🇻🇳 Ly Hoang Nam

🥈 🇻🇳 Trinh Linh Giang

🥉 🇱🇦 Mick Lescure Sadettan

🥉 🇹🇭 Yuttana Charoenphon pic.twitter.com/ThXgojuev6 — Archive | #WeOneForAll 🇵🇭 (@ArchiveInt) May 22, 2022

4pm - Men's football: Malaysia - Indonesia bronze medal match live stream

Malaysia and Indonesia battle for bronze, watch it live here:

4pm - Esports live streams

There are four finals in Esports today and the event is being held in Hanoi's National Convention Centre where hundreds and possibly thousands have gathered to watch with hundreds of thousands streaming online.

Today are the team finals, get live streams here: Team PUBG Mobile, Team Arena of Valor, Team CrossFire, Team League of Legends.

Esports at the SEA Games 2021 in 2022. Copyright Olympics.com

3:45pm - Badminton: Apriyani Rahayu / Siti Ramadhanti win SEA Games gold!

Indonesia's Olympic champ Apriyani Rahayu is golden once more as she and new partner Siti Ramadhanti take gold in the women's doubles.

The new duo defeated Benyapa Aimsaard-Nuntakarn Aimsaard of Thailand 21-17, 21-14.

The Indonesian team told Olympics.com in Hanoi that this was a test of this new Rahayu/Ramadhanti pairing and it's going pretty well so far.

Olympics.com caught up with 24-year-old Rahayu in Hanoi, look out for that interview coming soon!

3:35pm - Judo: Live Stream

Stream all the action from the final day right here:

3:30pm - Badminton: SEA Games 2021 results and order of play

Here are all of today's finals results, the first match started at 12pm in Bac Giang Gymnasium:

---

1. Women's singles final

Phittayaporn Chaiwan (THA) beats Pornpawee Chochuwong (THA) 21-14, 21-16

---

2. Mixed doubles final

Chen Tang Jie-Peck Yen Wei (MAS) beat Hoo Pang Ron-Cheah Yee See (MAS) 15-21, 21-19, 21-13

---

3. Women's doubles final

Apriyani Rahayu-Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti (INA) beat Benyapa Aimsaard-Nuntakarn Aimsaard (THA) 21-17, 21-14

---

4. Men's doubles final

Leo Rolly Carnando-Daniel Marthin (INA) beat Pramudya Kusurmawardana-Yeremia Rambitan (INA) 21-17, 21-19

---

5. Men's singles final

Kunlavut Vitidisarn (THA) beat Loh Kean Yew (SGP) 21-13, 21-13

3:15pm - Badminton: Malaysia's Jie/Wie win all-Malaysian final

15-21, 21-19, 21-13

3pm - Badminton: Olympic champion Apriyani Rahayu live!

Indonesia's Apriyani Rahayu-Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti take on Thailand's Benyapa Aimsaard-Nuntakarn Aimsaard for gold in Bac Giang Gymnasium.

Live stream below.

2pm - Men's volleyball final live stream Vietnam v Indonesia

Watch it live here.

1:15pm - Badminton: Pornpawee Chochuwong wins women's singles!

Pornpawee Chochuwong has beaten her Thai teammate Phittayaporn Chaiwan 21-14, 21-16, to claim the women's SEA Games 2022 title.

The World No.10 let out a roar and dropped to her knees afterwards, pumping her fists in celebration, that meant a lot.

It's the 24-year old's first SEA Games singles title, she won the team title earlier in the competition to add to the two team titles she had from the 2017 and 2019 versions.

1:15pm - Road Cycling: Vietnam Women on the double

This morning saw the cycling road and team individual mass start with Vietnam's women winning both.

Nguyen Thi That took top spot in a time of 2:13:15.000, here are the results:

Nguyen Thi That (VIE) Nur Aisyah Mohamad Zubir (MAS) Priatna Ayustina Delia (INA)

The event was also the team event with Vietnam taking that one too, their four cyclists totalling a combined time of 6:42:11.000 to claim another gold medal.

1pm - Swords, poles, neck-high leg-locks - Viva Vovinam!

Vovinam is Vietnam's spectacular acrobatic martial art and is back at the SEA Games for the first time since 2013.

Athletes use their hands and legs to grapple rivals to the ground, fend off assailants with blades, have a kick-boxing style combat, do demonstrations with poles and put un a pretty sensational show all-round.

The Vietnamese have been loving its return and the roars have been heard across Hanoi.

Short for "Vo Viet Nam" (literally "Vietnamese Martial Arts") it dates back to colonial times, it is distinctly local.

"In the past, the Vietnamese people were small," SEA Games silver medallist Tran The Thuong told AFP's Patrick Lee outside a packed gymnasium near the capital Hanoi where the artists performed and battled.

"(It was made from) the best parts of other martial arts and combined to fit the Vietnamese."

Read more here.

12:40pm - Tennis: Men's finals live stream

It's Ly Hoang Nam v Trinh Linh Giang in an all-Vietnam men's singles final, it's streaming here right now from the Bac Ninh Hanaka stadium here:

12:30pm - Weightlifting live stream

Weightlifting concludes today with men's 89kg, women's 71kg+ and men's 89kg+.

12pm - Badminton: SEA Games finals May 22/05 live stream

It's an all-Thai women's final up first, with World No.10 Pornpawee Chochuwong taking on Phittayaporn Chaiwan.

Watch it live right here (Below), and scroll down for the order of play.

10:45am - Women's basketball: Gold for the Philippines!

Gold for the Gilas Pilipinas despite their 96–93 loss to Malaysia this morning, they hold on to the title they won in Manila three years ago, and the men's final action will be coming up later.

The Gilas downed Singapore 90-61 yesterday and when Malaysia later lost out to the hosts 69-65, the Philippines' title was secured.

8:30am - Day 10 - Final Day of competition - Preview and schedule

The SEA Games 2021 in 2022 are going out with a bang today and there are over a hundred and fifty medals to be won.

From aquatics, badminton, basketball, and boxing to weightlifting... you can go right through the sporting alphabet and find exciting things to follow today.

Road cycling rolls into action early and we'll have Indonesian Olympic gold medallist Apriyani Rahayu and Singaporean world champion Loh Kean Yew in badminton finals with action beginning at 12pm.

Loh is is after a first elusive SEA Games gold, he was runner up in Manila to Lee Zii Jia at the last edition of these Games.

Get a full badminton preview and schedule here.

Vietnam men's football team will be out to emulate the women's team who took gold yesterday in an incredible atmosphere in the stadium, the final is at 7pm.

The Filipino men's basketball team is on for an incredible 14th straight basketball gold, they play Indonesia today with tip at 3pm.

Find the full schedule on the official event website here.

8:30am - What's happening today at the 2022 SEA Games?

Lots.

Here the medal highlights from today's schedule:

Sunday 22

Men’s football final

Badminton finals day with 4 medals up for grabs

6 finswimming medals

Men’s and women’s basketball finals

13 boxing finals

2 medals in road cycling

Esports finals - 2 medals Team Mobile Legends: Bang bang, Team crossfire

Women’s aerobic gymnastics finals

Judo finals

10 Muaythai finals

Tennis: Women’s doubles (10am), men's singles (12pm)

Volleyball indoor finals, men and women

2 Vovinam finals

3 weightlifting medals

