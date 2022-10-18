National Open Athletics Championships 2022: DP Manu wins javelin throw gold medal

Indian javelin thrower DP Manu won the gold medal in the men’s javelin throw at the National Open Athletics Championships 2022 in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Former national champion Rohit Yadav won the silver medal with a best effort of 79.80m and Kishore Kumar Jena took bronze with a best of 78.05m.

Services’ DP Manu - who also won gold at the 2022 National Games - logged 80.32m with his first throw and improved it to 80.50m in his third attempt.

After a couple of sub-70m throws, DP Manu registered his winning mark in his sixth and last attempt.

No other athlete breached the 80m mark in the final. Rohit Yadav’s best came in his third throw and so did Kishore Kumar Jena’s bronze-winning throw.

Pole vaulter Rosy Meena Paulraj and hurdler Jyothi Yarraji have already set new national records earlier in the Bengaluru meet.

National Open Athletics Championships 2022 results: Tuesday, October 18

The results (finals)

Men’s discus throw: 1. Kirpal Singh (ONGC - 58.15m), 2. Parshant Malik (Haryana - 55.10m), 3. Nirbhay Singh (Haryana - 54.88m)

Women’s high jump: 1. Abhinaya Shetty (Railways - 1.78m), 2. Kevinaa Annavi (Tamil Nadu - 1.76m), 3. Rubina Yadav (Railways - 1.74m)

Women’s triple jump: 1. Poorva Sawant (Maharashtra - 13.18m), 2. Sheena N V (Kerala - 13.07m), 3. Karthika Gothandapani (Railways - 13.00m)

Men’s javelin throw: 1. DP Manu (Services - 81.23m), 2. Rohit Yadav (Railways - 79.80m), 3. Kishore Kumar Jena (Odisha - 78.05m)

Men’s 800m: 1. Krishna Kumar (Services - 1:48.80), 2. Abhishek Singh Thakur (Madhya Pradesh - 1:48.82), 3. Prakash Gadade (Services - 1:48.98)

Women’s 800m: 1. Chanda (Railways - 2:02.49), 2. Pooja (Railways - 2:05.92), 3. Twinkle (Railways - 2:06.44)