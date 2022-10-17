National Open Athletics Championships 2022: Jyothi Yarraji resets 100m hurdles national record for the fourth time this year

Jyothi Yarraji bettered her own women’s 100m hurdles national record with a 12.82m run to win the gold medal at the National Open Athletics Championships 2022 in Bengaluru on Monday.

This was the fourth-time this year that Jyothi Yarraji has reset India’s 100m hurdles national record. After being denied the NR multiple times due to wind assistance and other factors, the Andhra Pradesh-born runner first took possession of the mark in May 2020, clocking 13.23s at the the Cyprus International athletics meet in Limassol.

She broke Anuradha Biswal’s previous record of 13.38s which was created way back in 2002 at the Cyprus meet. Since then, Jyothi Yarraji clocked 13.11s at the Loughborough International in the UK and then cut it down to 13.04s at the Harry Schulting Games in the Netherlands within a frame of a few weeks.

Jyothi Yarraji also recently logged a personal best of 12.79s to win gold at the National Games in Gujarat - a run which made her the first Indian woman to dip below the 13-second mark in her discipline. However, it didn’t count as a national record as the wind assistance was over the permissible limit.

At the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, Jyothi Yarraji clocked a credible 13.18s in the heats and bettered it to 12.82s in the final. Wind speeds in Bengaluru read +0.9m/s, way below the +2.0m/s mark needed to qualify the timing as a national record.

Sapna Kumari of Jharkhand won the silver medal with a 13.26s run while bronze medallist Agasara Nandini of Telangana clocked 13.51s.

This was the second national record registered at the National Open Athletics Championships 2022 this year after Rosy Meena Paulraj rewrote her own mark in women’s pole vault.

Later in the day, Jyothi Yarraji, alongside teammates Daneshwari AT, Himashree Roy and C Lekha Anandhan, also helped the Railways team clinch the gold medal in the women’s 4x100m relay.

National Open Athletics Championships 2022 results: Monday, October 17

The results (finals)

Men’s 5000m: 1. Sunil Dawar (Madhya Pradesh - 14:10.45), 2. Gulveer Singh (Services - 14:11.24), 3. Kiran Matre (Services - 14:14.35)

Women’s 5000m: 1. Parul Chaudhary (Railways - 16:24.90), 2. Seema (Himachal Pradesh - 16:25.17), 3. Komal Chandrakant Jag (Railways - 16:28.89)

Men’s high jump: 1. Sarvesh Anil Kushare (Services - 2.18m), 2. Jesse Sandesh (Railways - 2.10m), 3. Chethan Balasubraman (Services - 2.05m)

Men’s 110m hurdles: 1. Maymon Poulose (Services - 13.97s), 2. Tejas Ashok Shirse (Maharashtra - 13.98s), 3. Sachin Binu (Services - 14.19s)

Women’s 100m hurdles: 1. Jyothi Yarraji (Railways - 12.82s NR), 2. Sapna Kumari (Jharkhand - 13.26s), 3. Agasara Nandini (Telangana - 13.51s)

Women’s javelin throw: 1. Shilpa Rani (Haryana - 55.18m), 2. Rashmi K (Railways - 51.52m), 3. Karishma S Sanil (Karnataka - 51.39m)

Women’s shot put: 1. Manpreet Kaur (Punjab - 16.84m), 2. Abha Khatua (Maharashtra - 15.72m), 3. Paramjot Kaur (Railways - 15.25m)

Women’s 4x100m relay: 1. Railways (44.98), 2. Karnataka (46.09), 3. Tamil Nadu (46.38)

Men’s 4x100m relay: 1. Railways (39.75), 2. Services (40.21), 3. Maharashtra (40.50)

Mixed 4x400m relay: 1. Karnataka (3:21.53), 2. Railways (3:21.66), 3. Tamil Nadu (3:21.74)