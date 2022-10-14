National Open Athletics Championships 2022, live streaming: Hima Das, Annu Rani headline field – full schedule

The National Open Athletics Championships 2022, India’s last senior domestic competition of the season, will be held at the Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore from Saturday.

Over 800 participants from across the country will compete in 47 medal events at the five-day meet. The championships conclude on October 19. Watch live streaming!

Asian Games silver medallist Hima Das will be one of the favourites to claim podium finishes in the women’s 100m, 200m, and 400m races in the absence of Dutee Chand.

However, Hima Das will have her task cut out with youngster Jyothi Yarraji listed in the women’s 100m and Archana Suseendran in the women’s 200m. Both Jyothi Yarraji and Archana Suseendran pipped Hima Das for gold at the National Games 2022 in the 100m and 200m races, respectively. Jyothi Yarraji will also compete in women’s 100m hurdles.

In men’s short sprints, national record holder Amlan Borgohain will be in action in the 100m and 200m races.

Asian Games gold medallist shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor will enter the national championships high on confidence after winning gold at the recently-concluded National Games.

While Tokyo 2020 javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra will not compete at the Bangalore meet, India’s ace women’s javelin thrower Annu Rani, a Commonwealth Games silver medallist, is on the entry list.

The likes of long jumpers Murali Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin and Muhammed Anees Yahiya will not compete at the national championships. Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medallist triple jumper Eldhose Paul and silver medallist Abdulla Aboobacker have also decided to skip the meet.

Where to watch the National Open Athletics Championships 2022 live

Live streaming of the National Open Athletics Championships 2022 will be available on the Athletics Federation of India’s official YouTube channel.

National Open Athletics Championships 2022 schedule for finals

All times are Indian Standard Times (IST)

Saturday, October 15

Men’s 20km race walking - 6.00 AM IST

Women’s 20km race walking - 6.05 AM IST

Women’s pole vault - 2.00 PM IST

Women’s discus throw - 2.30 PM IST

Sunday, October 16

Men’s pole vault - 5.00 PM IST

Men’s 100m - 6.00 PM IST

Women’s 100m - 6.15 PM IST

Women’s 400m - 8.45 PM IST

Men’s 400m - 7.00 PM IST

Men’s long jump - 7.10 PM IST

Men’s shot put - 7.20 PM IST

Men’s 1500m - 8.00 PM IST

Women’s 1500m - 8.15 PM IST

Women’s 800m heptathlon - 8.30 PM IST

Monday, October 17

Men’s 5000m - 06.30 AM IST

Women’s 5000m - 07.00 AM IST

Men’s high jump - 7.00 PM IST

Men’s 110m hurdles - 7.00 PM IST

Women’s 100m hurdles - 7.20 PM IST

Women’s javelin throw - 7.30 PM IST

Women’s shot put - 7.30 PM IST

Women’s 4x100m relay - 9.05 PM IST

Men’s 4x100m relay - 9.05 PM IST

Mixed 4x400m relay - 9.35 PM IST

Tuesday, October 18

Men’s discus throw - 5.30 PM IST

Women’s high jump - 6.15 PM IST

Women’s triple jump - 6.30 PM IST

Men’s javelin throw - 7.05 PM IST

Men’s 800m - 7.45 PM IST

Women’s 800m - 7.55 PM IST

Women’s 3000m SC - 8.25 PM IST

Men’s 3000m SC - 8.45 hrs PM IST

Wednesday, October 19

Men’s 35km race walking - 06.00 AM IST

Women’s 35km race walking - 06.10 AM IST

Men’s 10000m - 06.30 AM IST

Women’s 10000m - 07.30 AM IST

Men’s Hammer Throw - 2.00 PM IST

Men’s Triple Jump - 2.05 PM IST

Men’s 200m - 2.50 PM IST

Women’s 200m - 3.00 PM IST

Men’s 400m Hurdles - 3.20 PM IST

Women’s Long Jump - 3.45 PM IST

Women’s 400m Hurdles - 3.50 PM IST

Women’s Hammer Throw - 3.10 PM IST

Men’s 4x400m relay - 4.20 PM IST

Women’s 4x400m relay - 4.45 IST