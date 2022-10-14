National Open Athletics Championships 2022, live streaming: Hima Das, Annu Rani headline field – full schedule

The National Open Athletics Championships 2022, India’s last senior domestic competition of the season, will be held at the Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore from Saturday.
Over 800 participants from across the country will compete in 47 medal events at the five-day meet. The championships conclude on October 19. Watch live streaming!
Asian Games silver medallist Hima Das will be one of the favourites to claim podium finishes in the women’s 100m, 200m, and 400m races in the absence of Dutee Chand.
However, Hima Das will have her task cut out with youngster Jyothi Yarraji listed in the women’s 100m and Archana Suseendran in the women’s 200m. Both Jyothi Yarraji and Archana Suseendran pipped Hima Das for gold at the National Games 2022 in the 100m and 200m races, respectively. Jyothi Yarraji will also compete in women’s 100m hurdles.
In men’s short sprints, national record holder Amlan Borgohain will be in action in the 100m and 200m races.
Asian Games gold medallist shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor will enter the national championships high on confidence after winning gold at the recently-concluded National Games.
While Tokyo 2020 javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra will not compete at the Bangalore meet, India’s ace women’s javelin thrower Annu Rani, a Commonwealth Games silver medallist, is on the entry list.
The likes of long jumpers Murali Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin and Muhammed Anees Yahiya will not compete at the national championships. Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medallist triple jumper Eldhose Paul and silver medallist Abdulla Aboobacker have also decided to skip the meet.
Where to watch the National Open Athletics Championships 2022 live
Live streaming of the National Open Athletics Championships 2022 will be available on the Athletics Federation of India’s official YouTube channel.
National Open Athletics Championships 2022 schedule for finals
All times are Indian Standard Times (IST)
Saturday, October 15
Men’s 20km race walking - 6.00 AM IST
Women’s 20km race walking - 6.05 AM IST
Women’s pole vault - 2.00 PM IST
Women’s discus throw - 2.30 PM IST
Sunday, October 16
Men’s pole vault - 5.00 PM IST
Men’s 100m - 6.00 PM IST
Women’s 100m - 6.15 PM IST
Women’s 400m - 8.45 PM IST
Men’s 400m - 7.00 PM IST
Men’s long jump - 7.10 PM IST
Men’s shot put - 7.20 PM IST
Men’s 1500m - 8.00 PM IST
Women’s 1500m - 8.15 PM IST
Women’s 800m heptathlon - 8.30 PM IST
Monday, October 17
Men’s 5000m - 06.30 AM IST
Women’s 5000m - 07.00 AM IST
Men’s high jump - 7.00 PM IST
Men’s 110m hurdles - 7.00 PM IST
Women’s 100m hurdles - 7.20 PM IST
Women’s javelin throw - 7.30 PM IST
Women’s shot put - 7.30 PM IST
Women’s 4x100m relay - 9.05 PM IST
Men’s 4x100m relay - 9.05 PM IST
Mixed 4x400m relay - 9.35 PM IST
Tuesday, October 18
Men’s discus throw - 5.30 PM IST
Women’s high jump - 6.15 PM IST
Women’s triple jump - 6.30 PM IST
Men’s javelin throw - 7.05 PM IST
Men’s 800m - 7.45 PM IST
Women’s 800m - 7.55 PM IST
Women’s 3000m SC - 8.25 PM IST
Men’s 3000m SC - 8.45 hrs PM IST
Wednesday, October 19
Men’s 35km race walking - 06.00 AM IST
Women’s 35km race walking - 06.10 AM IST
Men’s 10000m - 06.30 AM IST
Women’s 10000m - 07.30 AM IST
Men’s Hammer Throw - 2.00 PM IST
Men’s Triple Jump - 2.05 PM IST
Men’s 200m - 2.50 PM IST
Women’s 200m - 3.00 PM IST
Men’s 400m Hurdles - 3.20 PM IST
Women’s Long Jump - 3.45 PM IST
Women’s 400m Hurdles - 3.50 PM IST
Women’s Hammer Throw - 3.10 PM IST
Men’s 4x400m relay - 4.20 PM IST
Women’s 4x400m relay - 4.45 IST