Surprise package Morocco will face Portugal in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Saturday (10 December).

Their shock 3-0 victory on penalties over one of the tournament favourites - Spain - during a tense round-of-16 clash on Tuesday (6 December) has made gobal headlines.

Morocco went into the game as the only team yet to concede a goal from an opposition player - their only goal against coming from one of their own players - and that stat remained intact, as the Spaniards failed to score past them in 90 minutes and extra-time, ending 0-0.

Incredibly, they did not even concede during the penalty shootout after Spain missed their first and Yassine Bounou saved their next two to hand Morocco a 3-0 shootout win.

Walid Regragui’s side are the only remaining African team in this year’s edition.

If the fairytale is to continue, however, they must overcome Fernando Santos’ high-flying Portugal side.

Despite a defeat to the Republic of Korea in their final group game, the Portuguese showed no signs of complacency when they faced Switzerland in the round-of-16 on Tuesday (5 December).

In the largest defeat of the last 16, Portugal hammered their opponents 6-1 with goals either side of half-time.

Gonçalo Ramos, who started in place of the benched Cristiano Ronaldo, was the star of the show opening the scoring just 17 minutes into his competition debut.

39-year-old Pepe doubled their lead just after the half-hour mark, heading home from Bruno Fernandes’ corner.

Ramos scored his second not long after half-time, before Raphaël Guerreiro’s goal all but sealed the victory. Switzerland pulled one back through Manuel Akanji on the hour to spark hope, but when Ramos completed a hat-trick - the first of this World Cup - less than 10 minutes later, the game was well and truly out of their grasp.

Second half substitute Rafael Leao added the finishing touch to the scoreline in stoppage time with a lovely finish, and sent his team marching into the quarter-finals.

Read on to find out how to watch the Morocco and Portugal's quarter-final game at the football showpiece in Qatar.