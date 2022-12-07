Find out how to watch Morocco as they meet Portugal in the quarter-finals at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Surprise package Morocco will face Portugal in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Saturday (10 December).
Their shock 3-0 victory on penalties over one of the tournament favourites - Spain - during a tense round-of-16 clash on Tuesday (6 December) has made gobal headlines.
Morocco went into the game as the only team yet to concede a goal from an opposition player - their only goal against coming from one of their own players - and that stat remained intact, as the Spaniards failed to score past them in 90 minutes and extra-time, ending 0-0.
Incredibly, they did not even concede during the penalty shootout after Spain missed their first and Yassine Bounou saved their next two to hand Morocco a 3-0 shootout win.
Walid Regragui’s side are the only remaining African team in this year’s edition.
If the fairytale is to continue, however, they must overcome Fernando Santos’ high-flying Portugal side.
Despite a defeat to the Republic of Korea in their final group game, the Portuguese showed no signs of complacency when they faced Switzerland in the round-of-16 on Tuesday (5 December).
In the largest defeat of the last 16, Portugal hammered their opponents 6-1 with goals either side of half-time.
Gonçalo Ramos, who started in place of the benched Cristiano Ronaldo, was the star of the show opening the scoring just 17 minutes into his competition debut.
39-year-old Pepe doubled their lead just after the half-hour mark, heading home from Bruno Fernandes’ corner.
Ramos scored his second not long after half-time, before Raphaël Guerreiro’s goal all but sealed the victory. Switzerland pulled one back through Manuel Akanji on the hour to spark hope, but when Ramos completed a hat-trick - the first of this World Cup - less than 10 minutes later, the game was well and truly out of their grasp.
Second half substitute Rafael Leao added the finishing touch to the scoreline in stoppage time with a lovely finish, and sent his team marching into the quarter-finals.
Read on to find out how to watch the Morocco and Portugal's quarter-final game at the football showpiece in Qatar.
Morocco and Portugal kick off at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha at 22:00 local time (Arabia Standard Time, UTC+3).
For English and European viewers, that's 19:00 GMT and 20:00 CET.
For Morocco viewers, beIN Sports hold the broadcasting rights for the World Cup, available on live TV or to stream online. The game will also be available to radio listeners through Al Kass Sports Channels.
Portugese fans can watch their team take on Morocco on RTP - Radio e Televisao de Portugal - as well as TVI and Canal 11, with radio listening offer through the former and online access available through the three of them.
A full list of broadcasters across the world, including where you are, can be found here.
Morocco v Croatia - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor - Final score: 0-0.
Belgium v Morocco - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha - Final score: 0-2.
Canada v Morocco - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha - Final score: 1-2.
Morocco v Spain - Education City Stadium, Ar-Rayyan - Final score: 0-0 (Morocco win 3-0 on penalties).
Morocco v Portugal - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha - 22:00 AST kick-off.
Portugal v Ghana - Stadium 974, Doha - Final score: 3-2.
Portugal v Uruguay - Lusail Stadium, Lusail - Final score: 2-0.
South Korea v Portugal - Education City Stadium, Ar-Rayyan - Final score: 2-1.
Portugal v Switzerland - Lusail Stadium, Lusail - Final score: 6-1.
Morocco v Portugal - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha - 22:00 AST kick-off.
