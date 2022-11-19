FIFA World Cup 2022 full schedule and match start times in India

Some of the best football players will be in action at the FIFA World Cup 2022, which will be held across eight stadiums in Qatar from November 20 to December 18.

The Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 will see 32 teams from five confederations compete for the biggest prize in football. The teams have been divided into eight groups of four (A to H) and only the top two teams will advance to the knockout stages.

As many as 64 matches will be played during the course of 29 days, also making it the shortest 32-team FIFA World Cup in history.

Except for the first two days, four matches will be played each day during the group stages. Each of the 32 teams will play three matches in the group stages before the knockouts begin with the round of 16 (pre-quarterfinals) on December 3.

Hosts Qatar will kick off the 2022 World Cup against Ecuador in Group A at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on November 20. Defending champions France will play their first match against Australia at 12:30 AM IST on November 23 while five-time champions Brazil will start against Serbia at 12:30 AM IST on November 25. India is 2 hours 30 minutes ahead of Qatar.

The semi-finals will be played on December 14 and 15, both at 12:30 AM IST, while the final will take place at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on December 18.

This will be the first time that a country from the Middle East will host the FIFA World Cup and consequently, the first edition being held outside the typical June-July window earmarked for the quadrennial showpiece.

FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule and India match start times

All times are in Indian Standard Times (IST).

Group stages

Sunday, November 20

Group A: Qatar vs Ecuador - 9:30 PM IST

Monday, November 21

Group B: England vs Iran - 6:30 PM IST

Group A: Senegal vs Netherlands - 9:30 PM IST

Tuesday, November 22

Group B: United States vs Wales - 12:30 AM IST

Group C: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia - 3:30 PM IST

Group D: Denmark vs Tunisia - 6:30 PM IST

Group C: Mexico vs Poland - 9:30 PM IST

Wednesday, November 23

Group D: France vs Australia - 12:30 AM IST

Group F: Morocco vs Croatia - 3:30 PM IST

Group E: Germany vs Japan - 6:30 PM IST

Group E: Spain vs Costa Rica - 9:30 PM IST

Thursday, November 24

Group F: Belgium vs Canada - 12:30 AM IST

Group G: Switzerland vs Cameroon - 3:30 PM IST

Group H: Uruguay vs South Korea - 6:30 PM IST

Group H: Portugal vs Ghana - 9:30 PM IST

Friday, November 25

Group G: Brazil vs Serbia - 12:30 AM IST

Group B: Wales vs IR Iran - 3:30 PM IST

Group A: Qatar vs Senegal - 6:30 PM IST

Group A: Netherlands vs Ecuador - 9:30 PM IST

Saturday, November 26

Group B: England vs United States - 12:30 AM IST

Group D: Tunisia vs Australia - 3:30 PM IST

Group C: Poland vs Saudi Arabia - 6:30 PM IST

Group D: France vs Denmark - 9:30 PM IST

Sunday, November 27

Group C: Argentina vs Mexico - 12:30 AM IST

Group E: Japan vs Costa Rica - 3:30 PM IST

Group F: Belgium vs Morocco - 6:30 PM IST

Group F: Croatia vs Canada - 9:30 PM IST

Monday, November 28

Group E: Spain vs Germany - 12:30 AM IST

Group G: Cameroon vs Serbia - 3:30 PM IST

Group H: South Korea vs Ghana - 6:30 PM IST

Group G: Brazil vs Switzerland - 9:30 PM IST

Tuesday, November 29

Group H: Portugal vs Uruguay - 12:30 AM IST

Group A: Netherlands vs Qatar - 8:30 PM IST

Group A: Ecuador vs Senegal - 8:30 PM IST

Wednesday, November 30

Group B: Wales vs England - 12:30 AM IST

Group B: IR Iran vs United States - 12:30 AM IST

Group D: Tunisia vs France - 8:30 PM IST

Group D: Australia vs Denmark - 8:30 PM IST

Thursday, December 1

Group C: Poland vs Argentina - 12:30 AM IST

Group C: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico - 12:30 AM IST

Group F: Croatia vs Belgium - 8:30 PM IST

Group F: Canada vs Morocco - 8:30 PM IST

Friday, December 2

Group E: Japan vs Spain - 12:30 AM IST

Group E: Costa Rica vs Germany - 12:30 AM IST

Group H: South Korea vs Portugal - 8:30 PM IST

Group H: Ghana vs Uruguay - 8:30 PM IST

Saturday, December 3

Group G: Cameroon vs Brazil - 12:30 AM IST

Group G: Serbia vs Switzerland - 12:30 AM IST

Round of 16

Saturday, December 3

Group A winner vs Group B runners-up - 8.30 PM IST

Sunday, December 4

Group C winner vs Group D runners-up - 12.30 AM IST

Group D winner vs Group C runners-up - 8.30 PM IST

Monday, December 5

Group B winner vs Group A runners-up - 12.30 AM IST

Group E winner vs Group F runners-up - 8.30 PM IST

Tuesday, December 6

Group G winner vs Group H runners-up - 12.30 AM IST

Group F winner vs Group E runners-up - 8.30 PM IST

Wednesday, December 7

Group H winner vs Group G runners-up - 12.30 AM IST

Friday, December 9

Quarter-final 1 - 8.30 PM IST

Saturday, December 10

Quarter-final 2 - 12.30 AM IST

Quarter-final 3 - 8.30 PM IST

Sunday, December 11

Quarter-final 4 - 12.30 AM IST

Wednesday, December 14

Semi-finals 1 - 12.30 AM IST

Thursday, December 15

Semi-final 2 - 12.30 AM IST

Saturday, December 17

Third place match - 8.30 PM IST

Sunday, December 18

Final - 8.30 PM IST