FIFA World Cup 2022 full schedule and match start times in India

As many as 64 matches will be played in 29 days at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Get the full schedule.

By Ali Asgar Nalwala
Some of the best football players will be in action at the FIFA World Cup 2022, which will be held across eight stadiums in Qatar from November 20 to December 18.

The Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 will see 32 teams from five confederations compete for the biggest prize in football. The teams have been divided into eight groups of four (A to H) and only the top two teams will advance to the knockout stages.

As many as 64 matches will be played during the course of 29 days, also making it the shortest 32-team FIFA World Cup in history. 

Except for the first two days, four matches will be played each day during the group stages. Each of the 32 teams will play three matches in the group stages before the knockouts begin with the round of 16 (pre-quarterfinals) on December 3. 

Hosts Qatar will kick off the 2022 World Cup against Ecuador in Group A at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on November 20. Defending champions France will play their first match against Australia at 12:30 AM IST on November 23 while five-time champions Brazil will start against Serbia at 12:30 AM IST on November 25. India is 2 hours 30 minutes ahead of Qatar.

The semi-finals will be played on December 14 and 15, both at 12:30 AM IST, while the final will take place at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on December 18.

This will be the first time that a country from the Middle East will host the FIFA World Cup and consequently, the first edition being held outside the typical June-July window earmarked for the quadrennial showpiece. 

FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule and India match start times

All times are in Indian Standard Times (IST).

Group stages

Sunday, November 20

  • Group A: Qatar vs Ecuador - 9:30 PM IST

Monday, November 21

  • Group B: England vs Iran - 6:30 PM IST

  • Group A: Senegal vs Netherlands - 9:30 PM IST

Tuesday, November 22

  • Group B: United States vs Wales - 12:30 AM IST

  • Group C: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia - 3:30 PM IST

  • Group D: Denmark vs Tunisia - 6:30 PM IST

  • Group C: Mexico vs Poland - 9:30 PM IST

Wednesday, November 23

  • Group D: France vs Australia - 12:30 AM IST

  • Group F: Morocco vs Croatia - 3:30 PM IST

  • Group E: Germany vs Japan - 6:30 PM IST

  • Group E: Spain vs Costa Rica - 9:30 PM IST

Thursday, November 24

  • Group F: Belgium vs Canada - 12:30 AM IST

  • Group G: Switzerland vs Cameroon - 3:30 PM IST

  • Group H: Uruguay vs South Korea - 6:30 PM IST

  • Group H: Portugal vs Ghana - 9:30 PM IST

Friday, November 25

  • Group G: Brazil vs Serbia - 12:30 AM IST

  • Group B: Wales vs IR Iran - 3:30 PM IST

  • Group A: Qatar vs Senegal - 6:30 PM IST

  • Group A: Netherlands vs Ecuador - 9:30 PM IST

Saturday, November 26

  • Group B: England vs United States - 12:30 AM IST

  • Group D: Tunisia vs Australia - 3:30 PM IST

  • Group C: Poland vs Saudi Arabia - 6:30 PM IST

  • Group D: France vs Denmark - 9:30 PM IST

Sunday, November 27

  • Group C: Argentina vs Mexico - 12:30 AM IST

  • Group E: Japan vs Costa Rica - 3:30 PM IST

  • Group F: Belgium vs Morocco - 6:30 PM IST

  • Group F: Croatia vs Canada - 9:30 PM IST

Monday, November 28

  • Group E: Spain vs Germany - 12:30 AM IST

  • Group G: Cameroon vs Serbia - 3:30 PM IST

  • Group H: South Korea vs Ghana - 6:30 PM IST

  • Group G: Brazil vs Switzerland - 9:30 PM IST

Tuesday, November 29

  • Group H: Portugal vs Uruguay - 12:30 AM IST

  • Group A: Netherlands vs Qatar - 8:30 PM IST

  • Group A: Ecuador vs Senegal - 8:30 PM IST

Wednesday, November 30

  • Group B: Wales vs England - 12:30 AM IST

  • Group B: IR Iran vs United States - 12:30 AM IST

  • Group D: Tunisia vs France - 8:30 PM IST

  • Group D: Australia vs Denmark - 8:30 PM IST

Thursday, December 1

  • Group C: Poland vs Argentina - 12:30 AM IST

  • Group C: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico - 12:30 AM IST

  • Group F: Croatia vs Belgium - 8:30 PM IST

  • Group F: Canada vs Morocco - 8:30 PM IST

Friday, December 2

  • Group E: Japan vs Spain - 12:30 AM IST

  • Group E: Costa Rica vs Germany - 12:30 AM IST

  • Group H: South Korea vs Portugal - 8:30 PM IST

  • Group H: Ghana vs Uruguay - 8:30 PM IST 

Saturday, December 3

  • Group G: Cameroon vs Brazil - 12:30 AM IST

  • Group G: Serbia vs Switzerland - 12:30 AM IST

Round of 16

Saturday, December 3

  • Group A winner vs Group B runners-up - 8.30 PM IST

Sunday, December 4 

  • Group C winner vs Group D runners-up - 12.30 AM IST

  • Group D winner vs Group C runners-up - 8.30 PM IST

Monday, December 5 

  • Group B winner vs Group A runners-up - 12.30 AM IST

  • Group E winner vs Group F runners-up - 8.30 PM IST

Tuesday, December 6 

  • Group G winner vs Group H runners-up - 12.30 AM IST

  • Group F winner vs Group E runners-up - 8.30 PM IST

Wednesday, December 7 

  • Group H winner vs Group G runners-up - 12.30 AM IST

Friday, December 9 

  • Quarter-final 1 - 8.30 PM IST

Saturday, December 10 

  • Quarter-final 2 - 12.30 AM IST

  • Quarter-final 3 - 8.30 PM IST

Sunday, December 11 

  • Quarter-final 4 - 12.30 AM IST

Wednesday, December 14

Semi-finals 1 - 12.30 AM IST

Thursday, December 15

Semi-final 2 - 12.30 AM IST

Saturday, December 17

Third place match - 8.30 PM IST

Sunday, December 18

Final - 8.30 PM IST

