FIFA World Cup 2022 jerseys: Of colours and checks, retro and modern! 

The much-awaited FIFA World Cup 2022 gets underway on Sunday and each of the 32 teams competing in Qatar will wear their national colours with passion.

But before the action moves to the football pitch, here’s a look at what the world’s 32 best teams will be wearing during football’s greatest spectacle.

Qatar

Qatar’s maroon shirt depicts the colours of the national flag while their ‘away’ white shirt honours the country’s pearl divers and desert.

Netherlands

The orange and blue jerseys of the Dutch make a comeback after missing out the last time.

Ecuador

Brazil will not be the only South American side sporting the yellow ‘home’ jersey at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Senegal

The green, yellow and red chevron depict the flag colours of the country and extend to the sleeve cuffs and neck.

England

England’s home kit has a gradient pattern down to the sleeves while the ‘away’ kit sports a blue collar on red.

Wales

Wales’ home and away kits are red and white, respectively, and the opposite of what their rivals and neighbours England will don.

USA

The USA home and away jerseys sport traditional white and blue colours, respectively, with a solid logo at the centre.

Iran

Iran’s FIFA World Cup 2022 jersey features the endangered Asiatic cheetah pattern that appears on the top of the sleeves as well as the side panels.

Argentina

As expected, Argentina go into the Qatar World Cup in their traditional sky blue and white home jersey while their ‘away’ kit features purple instead of navy blue.

Argentina's Lionel Messi in action during the international friendly against United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on November 16. Picture by Martin Dokoupil/Getty Images

Mexico

Mexico too have gone with the traditional green and their ‘away’ kit in white features an Aztec design.

Mexico's Jorge Sanchez runs with the ball during the friendly match against Sweden at Spain's Montilivi Stadium on November 16 Picture by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Poland

The design on Poland’s home kits have sleeves and shoulders resembling the nest and feathers of a white eagle.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s jerseys are inspired by their local and abundant palm trees.

France

Defending champions France opted for a dark shade of blue and their ‘away’ kit is designed in white.

Denmark

Denmark’s colours at the FIFA World Cup will be basic. It’s red for home kits and white jerseys for away games.

Tunisia

The graphic on Tunisia’s kits are inspired by the armour of the Carthaginian military commander Hannibal.

Australia

Australia’s home kit colours and design are inspired by the golden wattle flower.

Spain

Spain have gone with a darker shade of red for home kits and a retro design for the away games.

Germany

Germany will play the World Cup in their predictable black stripe in the centre while the away jersey features black and red.

Japan

Japanese football World Cup jerseys are blue and incorporate origami designs.

Costa Rica

Costa Rica will sport a red jersey with blue trimmings.

Joel Campbell of Costa Rica controls the ball against South Korea during an International friendly match in Goyang, South Korea, on September 23, 2022. Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Belgium

With flames on the sleeves of the home shirt, the Red Devils will look to set the stage on fire in Qatar.

Croatia

The Croats sport iconic red and white squares in the home jersey while they wear blue for ‘away’ matches.

Morocco

Morocco jerseys sport the colours of the national flag on the home jersey and North African mosaics on their away kit.

Canada

The Canada kit will be the same as the team has worn throughout the past year.

Brazil

The world No. 1 and five-time champions will take the field in the vibrant shade of yellow and jaguar imprints.

Switzerland

The Swiss team's home and away kits are inspired by the two colours - red and white - of the national flag.

Serbia

Serbia will look for golden touches on the field as they have on their home and away jerseys.

Sasa Lukic of Serbia scores a goal during the UEFA Nations League match against Sweden on September 24, 2022 Picture by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Cameroon

All three Cameroon jerseys have green stripes fan out diagonally from the centre.

Portugal

Portugal's two-toned home kit features blocks of pepper red and green while the away kit sports white with the swoosh of flag colours in the middle.

Uruguay

Both Uruguay jerseys sport a button and are in traditional sky blue (home) and white (away) colours.

South Korea

South Korea’s home jersey is in a unique shade of red while their away kit highlights the colours of Taegeuk, the symbol found on the South Korean flag.

Ghana

The Black Stars have the black star in the centre on the home shirt, which is white, while the away kit is red.