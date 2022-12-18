Mikaela Shiffrin produced an impressive performance on Sunday (18 December) in St. Moritz, Switzerland, to claim her first Super G World Cup event in almost three years - her last win was in Bansko on 26 January 2020.

The American, who was making her debut in the discipline this season, mastered the most technical sections of the Corviglia track to cross the finish line in 1:13.62 for her win number 77 in the alpine skiing’s elite circuit.

That was Shiffrin’s 124th career podium (from 226 starts) and now Lindsey Vonn’s record for most wins by a female skier (82) is just five victories away.

Italian Elena Curtoni clocked the second fastest time (+0.12) to take her second podium in the last three days following her win in Friday’s downhill.

France’s Romane Miradoli rounded off the podium, 0.40 seconds behind Shiffrin.

Sofia Goggia couldn’t replicate her downhill performance from Saturday, when she finished first just hours after having surgery to her broken hand, and settled for fifth.

After this win, Shiffrin extends her lead in the overall World Cup standings to 575 points, with Goggia in second place (470). The 27-year-old will be again in action in Semmering, Austria, on 27-29 December (2 giant slaloms, 1 slalom).

Mikaela Shiffrin in numbers: American skier's career records