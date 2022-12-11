Lucas Braathen has opened the World Cup slalom season in style.

Norway's rising alpine star won the first of ten slalom races this season on Sunday (11 December) in Val'Isere where his World Cup career started a few years ago.

Braathen put down a perfect second run to climb from second to first for the third World Cup win of his career with a combined time of 1:38.14.

Austria's Manuel Feller finished second (1:38.98) ahead of Loic Meillard from Switzerland (0.98 behind).

"It is an amazing feelig right now. To be able to deliver what I have been pracitising is just amazing," said Braathen.

First-run leader and fellow Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen had a few errors in his second run and had to settle for sixth place (1:39.49).

Olympic champion Marco Odermatt who won Saturday's giant slalom remains on top of the overall standings with 520 points ahead of Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (380).