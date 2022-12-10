Alpine skiing: Marco Odermatt dominates giant slalom in Val d’Isere

Olympic champion Marco Odermatt cemented his place at the top of the overall World Cup standings with his second giant slalom victory of the season in Val d’Isere, France, on Saturday (10 December).

The Swiss alpine star picked up where he left off in 2021, which saw him win the Olympic gold medal in Beijing, his first crystal globe in the discipline and the overall World Cup title for good measure.

Odermatt was in fine fettle producing two dominant runs, whereas his main challengers struggled with consistency in challenging conditions. The 25-year-old Odermatt enjoyed a 0.45s lead over the second-placed Manuel Feller of Austria after a first run of 1:01.89.

Odermatt’s combined winning time of 2:03.62 was nearly two seconds ahead of Feller to claim his third World Cup victory of the season. The Swiss sensation has now finished on top of the podium in all six of the races this season, including four on the top step.

Olympic giant slalom silver medallist Zan Kranjec of Slovenia rounded off the podium courtesy of posting the second fastest second run.

More to follow...