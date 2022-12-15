Alpine skiing: How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin live in St. Moritz speed races from December 16-18

Mikaela Shiffrin will be looking to increase her lead in the overall FIS Alpine Ski World Cup rankings this weekend in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

The double Olympic champion currently tops the standings with 385 points after winning the two opening slalom events in Levi, Finland, and taking second place in Sestriere, Italy, on 11 December.

Shiffrin clocked the 7th and 20th fastest times in the first and second training run, respectively. She will start with the bib No. 22 in the first of two downhills scheduled on Friday 16 December.

The 27-year-old won the most recent World Cup downhill event she took part in when she claimed victory in Courchevel, France, on 16 March 2022, but has never competed in this discipline on Swiss snow.

The American, who finished third in Super-G twice last year at the Swiss venue, finished second in her last two Super-G races - in Lenzerheide and Courchevel, both in March.

This season, Shiffrin is looking for her fifth overall crown. If successful, she would sit in second place on the all-time winner's list behind Annemarie Moser-Pröll of Austria, who has six titles to her name.

Shiffrin currently lies third on the all-time list with 76 World Cup race wins, behind icons Ingemar Stenmark (86) and Lindsey Vonn (82).