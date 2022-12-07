Mikaela Shiffrin in numbers: American skier's career records

Mikaela Shiffrin continues to break records on the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup circuit, and as the overall wins record of Ingemar Stenmark rolls into view – Shiffrin is just 10 wins away – we take a look at her dominating career in numbers (Stas updated after the 2022/23 Killington slalom).

14 global medals. Shiffrin has finished on the podium 14 times at the Olympic Games and World Championships, with two golds and a silver at the Olympic Winter Games and six golds, two silvers, and three bronzes at Worlds.

5 gold medals at consecutive World Championships. When Shiffrin won gold in the combined at the 2021 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, she became the first skier to win a gold medal at five straight World Championships. She had won four slalom world titles in a row from 2013 through 2019, making her the first athlete to do so in any discipline.

76 World Cup wins. Shiffrin ranks third all-time, and second among women, behind only Stenmark (86) and Lindsey Vonn (82) in FIS Alpine Ski World Cup career wins.

34.2 percent. Shiffrin's World Cup winning rate, from 222 starts.

122 World Cup podiums. That includes 68 in slalom, the most in a single discipline for a woman.

13 seasons. The 27-year-old has now taken part in 13 different seasons on the World Cup circuit, from 2010/11 through 2022/23.

12 Globes. From her 13 seasons, Shiffrin has won four overall Crystal Globes and eight discipline titles (six in slalom, one each in super-G and giant slalom). Her eight discipline globes lead all active skiers; her six slalom titles is tied for the most alongside Vreni Schneider.

49 World Cup slalom wins. That ranks top for any skier, male or female, in one discipline.

5 World Cup slalom wins at Killington, from 6 starts. This year was the first Shiffrin did not win the Killington slalom, having won every year from 2015 through 2019.

6 World Cup slalom wins at Levi, also a record at that venue.

17 victories. That's the FIS World Cup record for the most wins in one season, set by Shiffrin in 2018/19.

1 skier. The American is the only person, man or woman, to have won a race in each of the World Cup's six disciplines (downhill, super-G, slalom, giant slalom, combined, and parallel).

15-364. Shiffrin's age when she raced her first World Cup event in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czechia, a day before her 16th birthday in 2011.

18–351. Shiffrin's age when she became the youngest slalom Olympic champion (man or woman) when she won in Rosa Khutor at Sochi 2014. She had become the third-youngest world champion in the discipline the year prior.