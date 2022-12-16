Italy's Elena Curtoni made the most of an early start draw to win a shortened FIS Alpine Ski World Cup downhill in St Moritz, Switzerland, on Friday (16 December).

Curtoni was second out of a lowered start hut, with the start having been brought down by 155m in altitude due to overnight snow – with more snow and fog continuing throughout the race.

The Italian set a 1:09.40 in the first women's downhill race held on the Corviglia since the 2017 World Championships, then watched on from the leader's chair as conditions worsened for everyone who came after her.

"I'm really happy, I was able to put all the aggressiveness in the slope and I think with this light (the visibility), it makes a lot of difference, even though a couple of turns I'm not happy about," Curtoni said before her win was confirmed.

Teammate Sofia Goggia, 10th down the hill, had to contend with an unexpected interruption right before her run as a course runner hurt himself at the side of the course.

Despite the delay, during which more snow fell and visibility decreased in the second sector on course, the double Olympic medallist still put in a strong run to finish second (1:09.69).

That despite smacking her left hand into the third gate, dislodging the gate and resulting in what Goggia – the downhill globe leader – told fellow racers after finishing was a broken hand.

After a scan in a local clinic, the Italian ski federation confirmed that the PyeongChang 2018 gold medallist "suffered a fracture of the second and third metacarpal bone in her left hand". They added: "She will undergo surgery today in Milan and the medical commission will do everything it can so she can compete tomorrow in St. Moritz."