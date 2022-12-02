The Olympic champion in 2018 scored revenge against Corinne Suter, who had edged her for gold in Beijing. Goggia beat Suter by just 0.04 seconds, with Cornelia Huetter finishing third.
There is no slowing down Sofia Goggia.
Olympic champion in the women's alpine skiing downhill at PyeongChang 2018 , the 30-year-old Italian was back to her golden ways on Friday (2 December) at the FIS World Cup stop in Lake Louise, Canada.
Racing ninth, Goggia clocked a 1:47.81 to secure her 13th World Cup win in the downhill and 18th victory overall. Her triumph was her second in a row at the famed Canadian course, having swept both downhill races here a year ago - as well as the Super-G.
It didn't come easy: Goggia edged out Swiss star Corinne Suter, who had beaten her for gold at Beijing 2022, by just 0.04 seconds - Suter clocking in at 1:47.85. Cornelia Huetter of Austria was just another 0.02 seconds back, 1:47.87.
Mirjam Puchner of Austria, was fourth at 1:48.16, while Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia rounded out the top five with a 1:48.23.
Veteran Lara Gut-Behrami, the Super-G Olympic champ in Beijing, was 18th, while Austria's Nina Ortlieb, who had clocked the quickest training run, was sixth.
"I'm super happy with the race today, the result and the outcome," Goggia said after her win. "My performance was not so good... I wasn't so perfect, actually. But I am trying to improve it for tomorrow."
She added about her win to kick off the season: "Every year is a new season and every race has its own history."
Following the cancellation of the World Cup in Zermatt and Cervinia at the end of October, Lake Louise marked the first downhill stop of the season, with Goggia taking an early lead in the 2022-23 downhill standings. She has captured the downhill Crystal Globe three times in her career - including the last two seasons (2018, 2021 and 2022).
American Mikaela Shiffrin has the overall World Cup lead with 265 points. She was fifth last week in Killington, Vermont, in the giant slalom, and had announced that she would not be heading to Lake Louise for the downhill events, opting to concentrate on the slalom disciplines.
Shiffrin opened the season with a pair of slalom wins in Levi, Finland.
Can the Italian pull off the rare "hat trick" once again? She did it a year ago at this stop, and her reaction above proves she's hungry to ski even faster on Saturday (3 December) when the women will take to the downhill course once again.
She'll need three vicotories this weekend to do so, though Friday was the first step in that quest.
She is the first woman to repeat in back-to-back years at the opening downhill World Cup of the season since Lindsey Vonn went three in a row, 2011-13.
Goggia discussed her former rival Vonn in an exclusive interview with Olympics.com (see video), including the bond they share as Olympic and World Cup champions: "When two people share a similar journey, there’s a sort of silent complicity and a common understanding that is not ordinary."
Would she let Vonn coach her?
"I would welcome her with open arms because she’s a woman that has completed her own journey and has a full understanding about everything so she could help a lot," she said.
Vonn recently helped Goggia celebrate her 30th birthday. But the Italian is far from finished in the sport: "I need to have the strength to continue on the right path with that consistency that I never had before," she said, adding: "What is difficult is to remain at the top."
1. Sofia Goggia (ITA) 1:47.81
2. Corinne Suter (SUI) 1:47.85
3. Cornelia Huetter (AUT) 1:47.87
4. Mirjam Puchner (AUT) 1:48.16
5. Ilka Stuhec (SLO) 1:48.23
6. Nina Ortlieb (AUT) 1:48.76
7. Kira Weidle (GER) 1:48.78
8. Elena Curtain (ITA) 1:48.85
9. Joana Haehlen (SUI) 1:48.87
10. Jasmine Flury (SUI) 1:48.99
For full results, see here.
"She could help a lot" ⛷️— The Olympic Games (@Olympics) December 2, 2022
Olympic champion 🇮🇹 Sofia Goggia shares why she would love to have Lindsey Vonn in her coaching staff and explains what makes her connection with the American so special.@goggiasofia | @lindseyvonn | @milanocortina26 pic.twitter.com/BVaCUNyY1G
You May Like