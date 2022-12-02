There is no slowing down Sofia Goggia.

Olympic champion in the women's alpine skiing downhill at PyeongChang 2018 , the 30-year-old Italian was back to her golden ways on Friday (2 December) at the FIS World Cup stop in Lake Louise, Canada.

Racing ninth, Goggia clocked a 1:47.81 to secure her 13th World Cup win in the downhill and 18th victory overall. Her triumph was her second in a row at the famed Canadian course, having swept both downhill races here a year ago - as well as the Super-G.

It didn't come easy: Goggia edged out Swiss star Corinne Suter, who had beaten her for gold at Beijing 2022, by just 0.04 seconds - Suter clocking in at 1:47.85. Cornelia Huetter of Austria was just another 0.02 seconds back, 1:47.87.

Mirjam Puchner of Austria, was fourth at 1:48.16, while Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia rounded out the top five with a 1:48.23.

Veteran Lara Gut-Behrami, the Super-G Olympic champ in Beijing, was 18th, while Austria's Nina Ortlieb, who had clocked the quickest training run, was sixth.

"I'm super happy with the race today, the result and the outcome," Goggia said after her win. "My performance was not so good... I wasn't so perfect, actually. But I am trying to improve it for tomorrow."

She added about her win to kick off the season: "Every year is a new season and every race has its own history."

Following the cancellation of the World Cup in Zermatt and Cervinia at the end of October, Lake Louise marked the first downhill stop of the season, with Goggia taking an early lead in the 2022-23 downhill standings. She has captured the downhill Crystal Globe three times in her career - including the last two seasons (2018, 2021 and 2022).

American Mikaela Shiffrin has the overall World Cup lead with 265 points. She was fifth last week in Killington, Vermont, in the giant slalom, and had announced that she would not be heading to Lake Louise for the downhill events, opting to concentrate on the slalom disciplines.

Shiffrin opened the season with a pair of slalom wins in Levi, Finland.

