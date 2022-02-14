Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson: We're already dreaming of a podium finish for GB at Milano Cortina 2026

Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson are just getting started.

After two solid skates in Saturday's rhythm dance (10th, 76.45) and Monday's free dance (9th, 115.19) at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, the Team GB duo finished in 10th overall with a score of 191.64.

The ice dancers, who feature in the Olympic Channel Original series 'On Edge' spoke exclusively with Olympics.com afterwards, about their performance and their ambitions and dreams for the future.

'We were really present' - Lilah Fear

"It went really well," Fear said. "I think we really focused on getting into a great mindset and physical state early on because we were first to skate in our group. And I feel like we set that tone off of the ice and carried on the calm, and we were just really present and soaked it all in.

"It really did feel like another competition once you're out on the ice," Fear said. "But then there's the Olympic glory and all of the legacy attached to it, but just knowing that you need to stay focused and perform how you want to perform and it's a choice, and no matter where you are you can do that."

Looking ahead to Milano Cortina 2026

"We want to grow as much as we can," Fear continued. "We'd both love to be on the podium in Milan. That's our dream for sure, and just remaining to the process on the way there."

"Four years is a long time in skating," Gibson said. "And I think we're just looking forward to each one and just building season upon season."

Team GB pride

"Team GB has had such a long legacy of ice dance in particular," Gibson said. "We're just so proud to carry that on and continue to carry it on as well."

"It's such a privilege to represent Team GB," Fear said. "We really felt the support of the nation and the community here within the Village, and we're just so honoured to be a part of that."

Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson of Team GB during the ice dance free dance

Young skaters to watch from Team GB

"I'm biased, but my sister (Sasha)!" Fear said. "She's also a senior ice dancer and she will be competing at the World Championships. She and George, her partner, they are very hard working and really passionate, and definitely ones to watch."

Lewis didn't name drop, but is confident the future is bright for Team GB: "Honestly there's a lot of young talent and a lot of kids that are really wanting to push forward in the sport, which is so exciting for us to see every time we go back."

The duo then rushed off to enjoy the rest of the competition, highlighting the bond and special family nature that exists in the ice dancing world.

"The last group is filled with our training mates, so we're hoping to get out there and watch those teams," Fear said. "So both American couples. I always love watching Gabriella and Guillaume (Cizeron) compete. Their poise is unmatched and I'm really excited to see them have their Olympic moment."

