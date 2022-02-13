Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson - their journey to Beijing 2022

After a solid skate in Saturday's rhythm dance at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, ice dancers Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson are halfway to their Olympic goal.

"We want to finish both programs and just know that we wouldn’t have wanted to change a thing because we gave it our all and it was so purposeful and it was everything we dreamed off," said Fear in an exclusive interview with Olympics.com before the Games.

"We know that results are fleeting so that feeling is really what we are after as we have had some great results of the podium but not been that satisfied with the results afterwards."

The British dance team earned a score of 76.45, good for 10th place.

Fear and Gibson are part of the Olympic Channel original On Edge that has followed six dance teams on their journey to Beijing 2022 as their prepare at the prestigious Ice Academy of Montreal, along with rhythm dance leaders Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron and American medal hopefuls Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, and Madison Chock and Evan Bates.

Training side-by-side with the world's best has pushed them, but it's also given them an invaluable support system.

"It feels like a big celebration for everyone as we all dream of this moment whether it’s your first Olympics, or your fourth like Evan’s. There is just that excitement for each other," said Fear.

"At the rink during our final training preparations, that sense of camaraderie is elevated even more — there is so much more screaming involved and applause and motivation and wonderful electricity in the air."

Below is an exclusive Q&A with Fear and Gibson, lightly edited for clarity.

Olympics.com: On Edge - a docu-series from the Olympic Channel follows you and five other couples as you prepare for the Olympic Winter Games. What made you want to be involved?

Lilah Fear (LF): The Olympic season comes with a lot of really exciting opportunities, and this was one of them. We’re both big fans of documentaries and we thought it would be a great outlet to share our story and introduce who we are to a larger audience ahead of the Winter Olympic Games Beijing 2022. It ended up being a really great source of motivation, having the people involved in the show there cheering us on when there were no spectators allowed. It was a really wonderful experience.

Lewis Gibson (LG): It was also great to think that we have this to look back on in years to come, this part of our lives has been documented.

OC: On Edge offers existing fans of ice dance a never seen before look behind the scenes on your journey to the Olympics. What was it like opening the door into your lives in that way both on the ice and off it?

LF: It was refreshing as we’re athletes but we’re also humans with passions and lives beyond the sport, so it was an opportunity to add more to that picture of who we are as people. We know that side to ourselves and our training mates so it was really nice to have the opportunity to give background to the stories we portray when we are out on the ice.

LG: The whole crew were so fantastic, they really were a fly on the wall in training. I think what the documentary shows really well is the people and the stories behind them rather than the training that is more obvious and seen.

OC: What were you were keen for people to see behind the scenes?

LF: What has been captured was very much what occurs naturally and that is just the really warm sense of community. I think that came across and lots of people were really surprised to see the friendships we have off the ice and the amount of support we have for one another. We all knew that was there so it was really great to let that shine through and speak for itself.

OC: On Edge has given people who might not be so familiar with Ice Dancing an insight into the sport. Have you noticed any new fans since it aired?

LG: I think it’s interesting... even people who know us and know what we do have been able to see the skating side of things. It’s funny as they’ve got to know more about the skating and what we do which has been nice.

LF: It’s funny as now I speak to my friends and they know everything that goes on in our skating world! They’ll be asking about certain people and how lovely they seem and the camaraderie between us. I don’t have to explain anything to anyone!

OC: Lewis - you were inspired to take up skating after watching 'Dancing on Ice'. Are you hoping that this documentary will inspire the next generation?

LG: I hope so. I saw 'Dancing on Ice' and I loved what it showed about skating — the fun, the joy, the challenge that it had. I’m hoping the documentary will inspire people in the same way — this is our lives, it is enjoyable, it is hard work but it is so rewarding.

LF: I really do hope that skating comes across as an inviting sport. Of course, it’s sometimes intense and stressful in training as we’re all in pursuit of excellence. The family, the fun, how wonderful the sport is, I really hope that opens the door to people to definitely get involved.

OC: The show documents your training camp, the Ice Academy in Montreal, where you train alongside some of the best duos from across the world. What’s the best thing about that for you?

LF: The motivation every day that comes from everyone striving to be their best. We are all very different which you can see in our programs and our personalities, our different ages and backgrounds. That all really allows us to flourish together.

OC: Your friendships are documented in the show. How does that change when you go into a major competition like the Winter Olympics - is that support in each other still there?

LF: It feels like a big celebration for everyone as we all dream of this moment whether it’s your first Olympics, or your fourth like Evan’s. There is just that excitement for each other. At the rink during our final training preparations, that sense of camaraderie is elevated even more — there is so much more screaming involved and applause and motivation and wonderful electricity in the air.

OC: You have both been ice dancing since a young age. Did you watch the Winter Olympics growing up?

LF: I was at the Olympic Winter Games Torino 2006 where I met Sasha Cohen which was a pretty special moment as I really looked up to her. Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics is a standout moment for me in Winter Olympic history — their connection, their athleticism, the artistry was just so apparent on the screen. I just thought, I want to do that and I want to do it at the Olympics!

LG: I started around 2006 which synced with the same Olympic Games. Seeing the ice dancing it really become a dream to take part in the Olympic Games ever since then.

OC: You’re making your Olympic debut. Congratulations! How did it feel in that moment to qualify?

LF: It was just a big relief! We were hoping for it, of course, and we knew we were in a good position to get there but the confirmation just makes everything concrete and real and just added so much more fuel. It’s like this is happening now, we’re living our dream and let’s just take it all in. Let’s celebrate ourselves!

It’s the pinnacle of every sport growing up I’d say it all the time, I want to go to the Olympics. To actually be going that is the biggest honour and that’s testament to all of those years I’ve been in the sport, working hard at my sport and respecting my skating partner and skating together and just feeling so much joy for what we do that’s what we do. But it’s crazy to think back to the little girl that dreamed of it to now, where I’m packing to go!

LG: The day we got the confirmation was incredible. You’re just like, 'Wow, we are really living our dream.' Being able to say I’m going, it’s a privilege and I’m so happy that’s happening!

Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson of Team Great Britain skate during the Ice Dance Rhythm Dance Picture by 2022 Getty Images

OC: What are the final preparations for an event like an Olympics?

LG: We really focused on trying not to rush away the final few days of training. We really want to embrace them and not let ourselves get caught up in the eagerness of getting there.

OC: We see in On Edge your coaches and support team and I’m sure there are many others such as your family and friends who really believe in you - how essential is that support in getting you to the Games?

LF: It’s everything! When I think about all of the support I have in my life, I feel so much stronger and more empowered and loved. I think that can just boost any human being to pursue what they want to pursue, no matter what there are people who care about them and are proud of them even on down days when I’m doubting myself more there are people that I can go to who really believe in me and that is really a blessing and something I don’t take for granted.

LG: It’s huge and we are so lucky we do have those people who we can lean on for support and take what we can from each person and what their strengths are for us.

OC: What are you hoping to achieve at your first Winter Olympic Games?

LF: We have the same answer! We want to finish both programs and just know that we wouldn’t have wanted to change a thing because we gave it our all and it was so purposeful and it was everything we dreamed off.

We know that results are fleeting so that feeling is really what we are after as we have had some great results of the podium but not been that satisfied with the results afterwards. So that’s been a great learning experience for us, when we know that it’s about the moment we create out on the ice before we see the final placements, when we know deep inside, that was a win for me.

LG: As Lilah said, it’s really about what we can control and that’s really how we can feel at that end of that performance.

LF: It’s about seizing the opportunity. It’s a huge opportunity and such as exciting one and everything is possible. We just want to go out there with such eagerness, curiosity and excitement and just take it all in.

OC: Are there any other Winter Olympic sports are you looking forward to seeing a the Games?

LF: I’m really excited to watch the hockey. I don’t know a whole lot about it but I enjoy the pace of it and I’m really interested. Also slopestyle — we both went to PyeongChang for the ambition program and that was my first experience with it. It was so fun to watch and I just developed such an appreciation for it.

LG: Honestly, aerials big air, slope style — honestly anything where they are throwing themselves in the air! I’m here for it!

OC: You’re known for your upbeat song choices - are you both music fans and does your taste in music influence your choices?

LG: I’m really inspired when someone takes a piece of music and they cover it or remix it and it takes you to a whole other place. When they do something different and they make it their own, I think that inspires me to question what can we do on the ice with a piece of music.

LF: I love music too. I did a lot of music growing up and I love moving to music and the emotions it evokes within me. I wouldn’t say I’m specifically into one genre and I am pretty open to anything which allows us to explore different ideas on the ice. Taking ideas from my parents, for example, and listening to the music and loving it. I think that has created a great foundation for the music we choose on the ice.

For us, entertainment is huge. We are going out there to perform to people, we want them to have fun to get on their feet and enjoy themselves. A big part of that is evoking an emotion, whether it is a memory, nostalgia, curiosity, whatever it is I think we just want to make the audience feel something.

OC: Costumes are an important part of the sport - are you both in to fashion and does that influence your choices? Are you heavily involved in it?

LG: I personally think it’s a huge part of the concept and the theme that you choose. It can really help to express your story or add another depth to it. I love delving into that side of it, sketching, coming up with ideas, doing the research. It’s a very enjoyable side to me.

LF: I’d say Lewis definitely takes the reins with costumes. He’s so artistic and creative and he always has the vision in his mind. I trust that vision completely and am always really excited to see where it goes. I love the costume side of things too, it makes you feel like a super hero going out there.

OC: Lilah, you host a podcast called the Lilah Jo Show, what is it about?

LF: I’ve always really found value in having a role model in my life, and really figuring out what is possible by watching other people excel and feel passion for what they do. From actors to Olympians, they come on to really dive into their stories, things they’ve overcome, challenges, with the hope of igniting something in my listeners to pursue whatever it is to set their soul on fire.

OC: Lewis, you have a brand called Ice and Dance, what is that all about?

LG: Ice and Dance is a space I created for people to access ice skating seminars. Coming from a small country in the world of skating in Scotland, you don’t get much exposure to high-level athletes or coaching. The best thing for me was going to Toronto and just experiencing that belief from people who have went before me in the sport - it was really inspiring for me. That’s the biggest thing that I want to give to people — young kids and even adults in the skating world who don’t have those same opportunities. That’s why I created the Ice and Dance seminars.

OC: What are your plans after the Olympic Games?

LF: We’re both going back to the UK immediately after the Olympic Games. We’ll have a bit of time off before we continue training for the World Championships and where better to do this than home. Lewis especially, it has been a long time for him. We’re very excited to go there.

LG: I’m very excited to go back to Scotland. I haven’t been since December 2019 so looking forward to that.