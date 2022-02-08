GB freeski sensation Kirsty Muir: "I'm focused on my next event and then it's back to school"

The women's freeski big air final at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games saw history made as a crop of young athletes take centre stage.

British hopeful Kirsty Muir was one of those making her Olympic debut, and she rose to the occasion, with a fifth place finish in the event won by Chinese 18-year-old Ailing (Eileen) Gu on Tuesday (8 February).

The youngest Team GB athlete in the games, 17-year-old Muir balances freestyle ski competition with her education, and after competing again in the slopestyle event will be returning to her studies in Aberdeen, Scotland.

"I've got a bit of studying to catch up for sure," she told the BBC. "I'm focused on my next event and then it's back to school."

Muir scored 90.25 on her first jump and finished with a total of 169.00 in the final. She narrowly failed to land a final trick which could have edged Muir into the podium positions.

The Briton finished second to Gu in big air at the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG).

When is Kirsty Muir competing in freestyle skiing at Beijing 2022?

Muir is competing in two freeski events at the Games: big air, and slopestyle.

She'll next move up to the mountains for the next event on her agenda, which will be the women's freeski slopestyle qualifiers at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou on Sunday 13 February at 10:00 Beijing time, with the finals the next day starting at 9:30.