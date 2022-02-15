Kelly Sildaru can't wait to "snuggle" her dog after historic bronze medal in women's freeski slopestyle at Beijing 2022

Kelly Sildaru was delighted to have claimed Estonia's first ever Winter Olympic freestyle skiing medal on Tuesday (15 February).

"I can't explain how happy I am right now. It's been such a great experience," she shared after her third-place finish in the women's slopestyle.

"Walking away with a bronze, it's just amazing."

Moments later, her mind had turned to life after Beijing 2022 freestyle skiing competition, and being reunited with her dog.

"I miss her so much," Sildaru told Olympics.com in Zhangjiakou.

"When I'm like travelling in Europe, then we're sometimes travelling by car so I could bring her with me. Yeah, I miss her, but I can go home soon and snuggle her."

The dog may also get the pivilege of wearing the bronze medal.

"When I won the X Games Medal, I tried it on on her. Maybe I should do the same thing with the Olympic medal," she added.

The 19-year-old Estonian is a six-time X Games champion across the freeski disciplines, and won the Youth Olympic Games (YOG) slopestyle title at Lausanne 2020, beating a certain Ailing (Eileen) Gu of China, who also claimed a 'dream' silver at the Genting Snow Park in China. Mathilde Gremaud took the gold in a thrilling Beijing 2022 final.