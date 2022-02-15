Ailing (Eileen) Gu takes silver in Olympic freeski slopestyle final at Beijing 2022

Ailing (Eileen) Gu picked up her second medal at Beijing 2022, taking silver in the women's freeski slopestyle event

China's Gu had a solid first run but fell in the second at the Genting Snow Park. She needed a big score with her final effort in the final on Tuesday (15 February), and performed incredibly well under pressure. Again.

The 18-year-old shared the podium with winner Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland, and bronze medallist Kelly Sildaru from Estonia.

Gu's quest for three gold medals in China is over, but she has gold and silver from her two events so far at these Winter Olympic Games

She won gold with a spectacular showing in the big air earlier in the Games.

Gu has one more competition remaining - the freestyle ski halfpipe.

More to follow. The run-by-run summary and full results are here.

