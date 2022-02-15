Medals update: Swiss Mathilde Gremaud edges Ailing (Eileen) Gu for gold in women's freeski slopestyle

The freestyle skiing women’s slopestyle finals, rescheduled from Saturday when they were postponed due to heavy weather and high winds at the Genting Snow Park, offered up a three-way blockbuster with Swiss skier Mathilde Gremaud taking the gold but chased all the way by Ailing (Eileen) Gu of the People's Republic of China (silver) and Estonia's Kelly Sildaru (bronze).

Sildaru, the 19-year-old from the virtually mountain-less Baltic nation of Estonia, finished the opening round in top position after her big first run, capped with a huge switch 900, was enough for a score of 82.06. It was better than chaers Gu and France's Tess Ledeux and the only score in the first round to crack the 80-point mark.

Gu’s fall near the end of the rail section in her second run opened the door even wider for the rest of the field and Sildaru put together a blistering run in her second effort that was only spoiled on the final jump when her ski came off on the landing.

The third and final round started with Gremaud in first after moving from last to top with a showstopping second run to make up for a fall in her first attemp. Sildaru was in second and USA’s Maggie Voisin sat in third.

Gu, way down in eighth after her tumble, was still within striking distance. The teenage sensation – and the pride of the host nation who has already won one gold here in Beijing (big air) and will compete in the halfpipe on 16 February – pulled off a huge third run with a massive 900 capper that put her into second place with two skiers still to go.

It all came down to the final run of the night – as it seems to so often do in the wonderful world of the slopestyle events. And Sildaru – already assured of a place on the podium – sent it in a big way with two back-to-back switch 1080s as she endured a long wait for the judges to score her best effort of the night.

In the end, it wasn’t enough to seal a first-ever freeski gold for Sildaru or Estonia as Gremaud – who showed grit, determination and high-flying skills in a second run that no one could match – won the day for Switzerland.

Beijing 2022 freeski slopestyle action continues later today with the American medal-contenders Alex Hall and Colby Stevenson taking part in the men's qualifying round.

Women’s freestyle skiing slopestyle results

1 - Mathilde Gremaud (SUI) 86.56

(SUI) 86.56 2 - Ailing (Eileen) Gu (CHN) 86.23

(CHN) 86.23 3 - Kelly Sildaru (EST) 82.06

More to Follow…