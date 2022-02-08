Medals update: Ailing (Eileen) Gu soars best to scoop first women’s freeski big air gold

The finals action from the Shougang Industrial Park saw a decided step-up from yesterday’s qualifiers, with the women pushing hard and flying high in a chase for the first-ever freestyle skiing big-air gold medal on offer here at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

Team China’s Ailing (Eileen) Gu brought the home fans to their feet with her first run (a huge double cork 1440). And she kept them there all the way through to her third, when she sealed an historic top-of-the-podium finish in style.

It all came down to the last three runs of the day, with Gu, Tess Ledeux of France and Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland all guaranteed places on the podium.

All that needed to be sorted was the order.

Gu, going first, pulled off a massive 1620 with a perfect landing to move herself just barely into first place with a combined score of 188.25. Gremaud came down on her back going big and was unable to overtake the 18-year-old USA-born phenom who’s fast become the darling of the host nation -- and a three-discipline gold-medal contender (big air, slopestyle and halfpipe).

Ledeux, who wowed the crowd all night with an array of elegant and high-flying tricks, went big in the final run of the event in hopes of turning the result her way. But a rough landing saw her fail to beat Gu for gold and the French star, competing in her second Olympics, finished with a combined score of 187.50 and the silver medal.

"It is just a dream come true. The level of competition was so strong and I am just so proud to be part of the podium," said Ledeux. "I am a bit disappointed, but I am so happy to grab the second place today."

""I just want to say thanks to my family, friends, everybody," the silver medallist added.

The bronze medal went to Gremaud with a score of 182.50.

The slopestyle event – which will consist of the same field of freeskiers – takes place at the Genting Snow Park from 12 to 13 February, with the women’s halfpipe event set for 16 and 17 February.

Women’s freestyle skiing halfpipe