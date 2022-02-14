Ailing (Eileen) Gu in women's freeski slopestyle qualifying at Beijing 2022 - Latest

Ailing (Eileen) Gu is about to begin her freeski slopestyle campaign at Beijing 2022, following a 24-hour postponement due to the weather.

There should be no such issues for the rescheduled freestyle skiing qualifications runs in the Zhangjiakou mountains where there's barely a cloud to be seen as we approach the start at 10:00am China Standard Time on Monday 14 February.

More to follow.

The women’s freeski slopestyle qualification was originally due to take place on Sunday (13 February), but postponed due to the weather conditions, with heavy swirling snow falling for the whole day at the Genting Snow Park.

The final of the slopestyle event has also been rescheduled, and will take place around the same time on Tuesday 15 February.

Chinese star Gu won Winter Olympic gold in the freestyle skiing big air competition in the capital, before moving up to the Zhangjiakou mountain region for the slopestyle event at Genting Snow Park.