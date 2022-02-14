Ailing (Eileen) Gu: "Quali's are way more nerve-wracking" after reaching final of women's freeski slopestyle at Beijing 2022

Ailing (Eileen) Gu is through to the women's freeski slopestyle final at Beijing 2022, but needed a strong final run to book her spot after a slow start to qualifying.

"Quali's are way more nerve-wracking than finals," the Chinese star said after putting down a run of 79.38 on Monday (14 February).

That was enough to take Gu through to the final, which takes place on Tuesday morning in Zhangjiakou, after all the freestyle ski slopestyle events were postponed by 24-hours due to the weather.

Gu was the first skier to compete in each run under beautiful blue skies at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou. She ate a sandwich straight after completing her second run, before heading straight off to halfpipe practice. Qualification for that event begins on Thursday 17th February.

The 18-year-old also won big air gold at her home Games.

How to watch Ailing (Eileen) Gu - remaining competition schedule

Chinese star Gu won Winter Olympic gold in the freestyle skiing big air competition in the capital, before moving up to the Zhangjiakou mountain region for the slopestyle and halfpipe events at Genting Snow Park.

The Women's Freeski Slopestyle Final will take place on Tuesday 15 February.

Qualification for the halfpipe event begins on Thursday 17th February.

Where to watch Ailing (Eileen) Gu compete

