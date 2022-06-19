Indonesia Open 2022: Tai Tzu Ying wins women's singles title

Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei defeated Asian champion Wang Zhi Yi of China on Sunday (19 June) in Jakarta to claim the women's singles title at the badminton's Indonesia Open 2022.

The Tokyo 2020 silver medallist narrowly lost the first game (21-23) but immediately reacted by taking the second period 21-6.

Then Tai, who's going to turn 28 on Monday, took control of the decider and saw off Wang 21-15 to take her second consecutive title in the BWF World Tour after the Thailand Open.

The finals day had started with the success of China's Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong, who earned the mixed doubles title after seeing off Watanabe Yuta and Higashino Arisa of Japan in two games (21-14, 21-16).

Find the up-to-date results below.

Indonesia Open 2022: Finals - Schedule and Results

Mixed doubles: Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong (CHN) beat Watanabe Yuta-Higashino Arisa (JPN) 21-14, 21-16

Women's singles: Tai Tzu Ying (TPE) beat Wang Zhi Yi (CHN) 21-23, 21-6, 21-15

Women's doubles: Matsuyama Nami-Shida Chiharu (JPN) vs. Fukushima Yuki-Hirota Sayaka (JPN)

Men's singles: Viktor Axelsen (DEN) vs. Zhao Jun Peng (CHN)

Men's doubles: Liu Yu Chen-Ou Xuan Yi (CHN) vs. Choi Sol Gyu-Kim Won Ho (KOR)

Indonesia Open 2022: How to watch

The Indonesia Open 2022 is being shown globally, with broadcast partners in each region.

Fans in Malaysia can watch Lee Zii Jia live on Astro's subscription channels.

And if you are unable to find a screen to watch the matches, look out for Olympics.com's match reports from the Istora Senayan in Jakarta.