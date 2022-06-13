Indonesia Open 2022: How to watch Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia live in action

Lee Zii Jia will be looking to bounce back as he continues his second badminton campaign in Jakarta in as many weeks at the Indonesia Open 2022 which takes place from 14 to 19 June.

The men's world No.5 was knocked out of last week's Indonesia Masters in the quarter-finals by local favourite Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, as the tournament that was eventually won by reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen.

The Indonesia Open is the second of three Super 1000 events on the World Tour calendar. The first of the season being the All England Open which saw Lee make it was far as the semi-finals.

With the arrival of world number two Momota Kento in Jakarta, the newly crowned Asian Champion drops down a notch in the seedings to sixth for this tournament.

The 24-year-old is in the midst of an intense period of the season which sees him signed up to play five tournaments in the space of six weeks, beginning with the back-to-back events in Indonesia.

Consistency has been key

Lee has enjoyed a strong run of form, winning two titles this year prior to his arrival in Jakarta, namely the Asian Championships and the Thailand Open.

He is now ranked fifth in the world, a career-high for the Malaysian.

Since turning independent, Lee has been rather selective about the tournaments that he participates in. Together with his coach Indra Wijaya, his team has planned Lee's commitments for the season to ensure that he is able to perform consistently at his best each time he steps out on court.

Lee is seeded sixth at the Super 1000 Indonesia Open, behind the likes of: Viktor Axelsen, new-arrival Momota Kento, Anders Antonsen, Chou Tien Chen and home favourite Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

The Malaysian will open his campaign against Thailand's Sitthikom Thammasin, who is ranked 31nd in the world. The two have played each other three-times before with Lee winning all their encounters to-date.

The draw could potentially see Lee face reigning world champion Loh Kean Yew in the quarter-finals, and if he manages a way past the Singaporean, he might get the chance to turn the tables on Ginting in the semi-finals. or face-off against Axelsen. Either way, it will be a challenging road to the final of the Indonesia Open 2022.

Indonesia Open 2022: How to watch

The Indonesia Open 2022 will be shown globally, with broadcast partners in each region.

Fans in Malaysia can watch Lee Zii Jia live on Astro's subscription channels.

And if you are unable to find a screen to watch the matches, look out for Olympics.com's match reports from the Istora Senayan in Jakarta.