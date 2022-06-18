Indonesia Open 2022: Tai Tzu Ying, Viktor Axelsen through to finals in Jakarta

Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei saw off Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Chen Yu Fei on Saturday (18 June) to book a spot in the women's singles final of the badminton's Indonesia Open 2022.

The second seed of the tournament lost the first game in 13' but then tied the score in a thrilling second period (33') after saving five match points (26-24).

Tai, who had lost to Chen in the last Olympic final, then comfortably won the decider and will face Wang Zhi Yi, who overcame fellow Chinese He Bing Jiao in two games (21-15, 21-10) after 42 minutes of play.

Later in the men's singles draw, Viktor Axelsen edged out Malaysia's star Lee Zii Jia after a hard-fought semi-final.

The Olympic champion narrowly lost the opening game (19-21) but forced a decider after taking the second 21-11.

In the third game Axelsen was leading 20-16 until Lee made a stunning comeback with five straight points. However the Dane held his nerves still and won 23-21 after one hour and 10 minutes. Sunday's will be Axelsen's second consecutive final in a Super 1000 event after claiming the All England Championships in March.

He will play against the winner of the second semi-final between China's Zhao Jun Peng and India's Prannoy H.S.

Indonesia Open 2022: Semi-finals - Results

Watanabe Yuta-Higashino Arisa (JPN) beat Seo Seung Jae-Chae Yu Jung (KOR) 21-18, 17-21, 21-15

Wang Zhi Yi (CHN) beat He Bing Jiao (CHN) 21-15, 21-10

Tai Tzu Ying (TPE) beat Chen Yu Fei (CHN) 10-21, 26-24, 21-12

Matsuyama Nami-Shida Chiharu (JPN) beat Jongkolphan Kititharakul-Rawinda Prajongjai (THA) 21-15, 21-14

Viktor Axelsen (DEN) beat Lee Zii Jia (MAL) 19-21, 21-11, 23-21

Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik (MAL) vs. Liu Yu Chen-Ou Xuan Yi (CHN)

Fukushima Yuki-Hirota Sayaka (JPN) vs. Lee Soo Hee-Shin Seung Chan (KOR)

Zhao Jun Peng (CHN) vs. Prannoy H.S. (IND)

Choi Sol Gyu-Kim Won Ho vs. Kim Astrup-Anders Skaarup Rasmussen (DEN)

Indonesia Open 2022: How to watch

The Indonesia Open 2022 is being shown globally, with broadcast partners in each region.

Fans in Malaysia can watch Lee Zii Jia live on Astro's subscription channels.

And if you are unable to find a screen to watch the matches, look out for Olympics.com's match reports from the Istora Senayan in Jakarta.